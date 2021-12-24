Booster text messages for Covid-19 will be sent to millions of people on Boxing Day,’reminding’ them to schedule vaccinations.

Booster text message for Covid-19: Millions will receive alerts on Boxing Day’reminding’ them to schedule vaccinations.

People should book a booster ‘in between turkey sandwiches and Boxing Day fixtures,’ according to Sajid Javid.

On Boxing Day, the government will send out “reminder” texts to millions of Britons urging them to get a Covid-19 booster shot.

As part of the “Get Boosted Now” campaign, which aims to vaccinate all over-18s by the end of the year, the mass messages will be sent out widely on Sunday.

“Get boosted right now,” the message says.

To protect against Omicron, every adult requires a Covid-19 booster shot.

“It’s time to get your Covid-19 vaccine or a booster.”

Details can be found on the NHS website.”

Over 32 million booster and third doses have been given out.

“We’re texting this Boxing Day for all eligible adults to get boosted now,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“Getting protected with the booster has never been more important, so whether it’s between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions are, make the booster a part of them this year.”

“There are millions of vaccine slots available throughout the holiday calendar, so if you haven’t been boosted and receive this text, take advantage of the offer and get vaccinated.”

The networks had agreed to send a “widespread text message alert,” according to Hamish MacLeod, director of Mobile UK, the trade association for UK mobile network operators EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone.

“The government has asked the mobile operators to send a widespread text message alert, and they have agreed to do so to assist in the fight against the national pandemic,” he added.

Despite efforts to continue giving jabs over the holiday period, Friday’s figures on the booster roll-out showed a drop in demand, with 605,561 booster vaccinations – down significantly from Thursday’s record of 840,038.

As part of the rush to get all over-18s vaccinated before the end of the year, some vaccine clinics will stay open on Christmas Day.

Over the festive period, NHS England says around 200,000 appointments for an extra dose are still available across the country.

“The best gift you can give your loved ones this Christmas is getting vaccinated, and with many sites continuing to deliver vaccines over the festive period, it has never been easier,” said Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

