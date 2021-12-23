Booster vaccine: After receiving the third vaccine, people should be cautious because full protection takes two weeks, according to an expert.

Booster vaccine: According to an expert, people should be cautious after receiving the third vaccine because full protection takes two weeks.

Booster vaccine: According to an expert, after the third vaccine, people should be cautious because full protection takes two weeks.

Boosters take time to work, according to scientists, and the public should not be lulled into complacency after receiving their third dose of the vaccine.

Scientists advise the public to remain vigilant after receiving a booster because it can take up to two weeks for the booster to fully take effect.

Boosters have been shown to provide good overall protection against Covid infections, with significantly improved protection against serious illness.

Experts warn the public not to put their faith in the booster in the days afterward because the first two doses will have worn off and will be much less effective against Omicron than they were against Delta.

“Please don’t think you’re protected just because you’ve had the booster jab,” Warwick University’s Professor Lawrence Young warned me.

“It takes 10 to 14 days for the protective immunity to take effect.

Even those who have had their immune systems boosted should exercise caution, and it is still best to keep gatherings small and avoid crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.”

“It’s critical to use lateral flow tests (LFTs), which we didn’t have a year ago.”

This test can tell you if you’re infected and infectious in real time, without the delays that PCR testing causes.

Professor Young suggested that the slogan be “flow before you go,” because “we need to encourage everyone to use LFTs responsibly before mixing with others.”

Stephen Griffin of Leeds University recommends getting a booster as soon as possible, but cautions against becoming complacent afterward.

“Three doses do restore protection against omicron infection, and according to recent data, we should retain protection against severe disease from previous vaccination.”

“However, neither aspect is flawless,” he explained.