Border Patrol officer shot dead his wife and two sons before killing himself

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed three family members, including two juveniles, and then himself at his Florida home.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood east of Orlando on Thursday afternoon after the agent’s co-workers expressed concern about him, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference.

Deputies learned the family members hadn’t been seen since last week, so they entered the home and found the four bodies, he said.

It’s not clear exactly when the murder-suicide took place.

Investigators did not immediately identify the victims or the agent, who worked at the Orlando International Airport.

Mina said the victims included a woman in her 30s, a middle-school-age boy and a high-school-age boy.

‘It’s just a tragic situation,’ Mina said.

Mina said the crime happened in a quiet neighborhood and he wasn’t aware of any prior calls to service at the home.

Neighbors told WFTV they believed the family had lived in the home for about five or six years, and would often see the officer walking the family dog.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identities will be released later on Friday.