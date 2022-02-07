Border reopening in Australia is ‘bittersweet’ for those who were unable to see loved ones during Covid.

Travel restrictions in Australia: The reopening of borders is ‘bittersweet’ for those who were unable to see loved ones during Covid.

Mary Varvaris, 25, from Melbourne, hasn’t seen her Hull-based boyfriend since the outbreak began and is ‘crossing her fingers’ that travel restrictions don’t change before they see each other again.

People who have been unable to see their loved ones for nearly two years due to Australia’s strict travel restrictions say it is bittersweet news that the country will open its borders later this month.

Throughout the pandemic, Australia has imposed some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and residents, with restrictive border controls in place since March 2020.

However, as of February 21, all international tourists who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine will be able to enter Australia without restriction.

Many people with loved ones living outside of Australia will be relieved, such as Mary Varvaris, 25, from Melbourne, who hasn’t seen her British boyfriend Adam Cusick since December 2019.

The couple is in a long-distance relationship and had been unable to reschedule their April 2020 meet-up in Australia until now.

Ms Varvaris, an admin assistant and freelance music journalist, told me, “This is the first day since the vaccines arrived that I’ve felt hopeful in two years.”

“I was very supportive of lockdowns when they first started because I was terrified of what was happening overseas.”

However, in 2020, we had one in Victoria that lasted four months, and by the end of it, I was completely lost.

The longer it went on, the less I felt like I’d ever be able to look forward to anything again.”

Mr Cusick is based in Hull, east Yorkshire, and the two have kept in touch every day via Zoom, FaceTime, and Facebook despite being 10,000 miles apart.

Despite being grateful for the age of social media and WiFi, Ms Varvaris said the physical distance was difficult.

“Adam is the most positive, optimistic person I know,” she said, “but even he couldn’t see a way out at times, and it’s really hard to console each other when you’re both feeling that way.”

“Our feelings remained constant, but not knowing what would happen was the most difficult part.”

It was only possible because of exemptions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Australia travel restrictions: Borders reopening ‘bittersweet’ for those unable to see loved ones during Covid