Borderland, an IRA thriller, is set to begin filming in March, so Glasgow is getting ready for more Hollywood action.

Borderland, an IRA thriller, is set to begin filming in March, and Glasgow is gearing up for more Hollywood action.

John Boyega and Felicity Jones, both Star Wars actors, will star alongside Jack Reynor (Midsommar) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim) in this 1970s-set film.

As filming for Batgirl continues in Glasgow, the city appears to be set to host yet another big-budget film shoot in the near future.

According to UK Casting News, Borderland, an IRA thriller, will begin filming in the city in March.

Two Star Wars actors, John Boyega and Felicity Jones, will star alongside actors like Jack Reynor (Midsommar) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim) in the 1970s-set film.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Borderland will be directed by Tom and Charlie Guard, who rose to fame with the 2009 horror film The Uninvited, and is based on the true crime book ‘The Road to Balcombe Street’ by Dr Steven S Moyse about an IRA unit stationed in deep cover in London in 1975.

“Borderland is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse-pounding action with a powerful message for our times,” the duo said about the film.