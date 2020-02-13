Borderlands 3 Update time today: New event, level cap and patch notes confirmed

A new Borderlands 3 update arrives today, introducing the new Broken Hearts Day event, increased level caps and much more besides.

Borderlands 3 is releasing a new update today which should be going like at 3:00 PM PST. For those in the UK that means 23:00pm GMT tonight.

So it’s not just the new Broken Hearts Day seasonal event coming, but a whole lot more besides.

The full notes can be found further down, but to sum it up, players will soon notice that “multiple community requests” have been addressed.

This includes skippable cutscenes, Guardian Rank toggles, a level cap increase, and the beginning of the aforementioned Broken Hearts Day Event!

Best of all, today’s update is for ALL platforms. PS4, Xbox, PC and even Google Stadia, who are (finally) able to play the Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot DLC.

Want to know how to make sure you’re running on the latest version of the game.

Here’s what Gearbox advises:

“Hotfixes are applied at the main menu. To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign appear. If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.”

Keep reading as below are the patch notes for today’s hotfixes. You’ll also learn more in the below YouTube video from the most recent Borderlands Show with Hosts Greg Miller and Fran Mirabella from Kinda Funny.

BROKEN HEARTS DAY EVENT

Maurice, your sentient Saurian shipmate on Sanctuary III, is continuing his study of humanity’s customs, and has taken an interest in our strange courting rituals. To help him understand the emotional rollercoaster that is Broken Hearts Day, you’ll need to blast the floating hearts that are popping up over baddies’ heads all over the galaxy. Maurice will reward you with sweet Broken Hearts Day loot for your trouble, including two-level 53 weapons: Terminal Polyaimorous and Wedding Invitation!

EVENT TOGGLE

For the Vault Hunter who already has everything, or prefers their gameplay to be more straightforward, you can now disable the Broken Hearts Day Event in the main menu. This highly requested feature will be included for all future seasonal events as well.

SKIPPABLE CUTSCENES

With this patch, you can now skip all cutscenes in the game, whether you’ve seen the cutscene before or not, during solo play or by the host of your party during multiplayer! Simply press any key during the scene and you’ll be prompted to confirm the skip.



LEVEL CAP INCREASED TO 53

The level cap has been increased to 53, providing everyone with 3 more skill points to aim for! We are looking forward to seeing what interesting combinations the community finds with their additional skills and will have more to talk about in the future concerning level cap increases and character growth.

TRUE TAKEDOWN MODE

We’re introducing True Takedown Mode to the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite. As of this patch, there will be a way to re-enable the original version of the Takedown scaled to 4 players. Future Takedowns will also launch with both modes enabled.

The default setting keeps the Takedown scaled depending on how many people are in your party. To turn back on 4-player scaling, toggle the new switch to the right of the Takedown door.

GUARDIAN RANKS

You are now able to turn off individual Guardian Ranks or the whole system! If there are any perks that aren’t playing nice with your builds, you can now disable them! Furthermore, for those who want to enjoy a vanilla leveling experience, you have the ability to disable the entire system. This includes both stat bonuses and all perks.

When the patch goes live, the Guardian Rank system will be turned off by default, giving you a great opportunity to look through your perks to see if there’s anything new you want to try! Note: while the Guardian Rank system is turned off, you will not be able to gain ranks.



STADIA

With this patch, Stadia is now caught up to the other platforms! Stadia players can now access Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot, fight through Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, and take advantage of the QOL improvements that were included in previous patches.

STABILITY



PERFORMANCE

We are continuing to work on additional stability and performance updates for future patches.

GENERAL

– NOG Mask – Techincal NOGout in Meridian Outskirts

– Atlas Classic skin – Atlas, At Last

– Gilded Rage Jakobs skin – Cold as the Grave

– Signature Style CoV skin – The Great Vault

– Drop It Weapon Trinket – It’s Alive



MISSIONS



HOTFIX NOTES