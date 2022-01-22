Boris, calm down, and set up a war room with clear orders for everyone.

Boris, you need to calm down.

Gather your trusted leadership team around you, set up a war room, and issue clear orders to everyone.

A vote of confidence could still be held.

Divide your MP critics into groups based on their motivations.

Those seeking vengeance or hating you because of Brexit should be called out.

When the Sue Gray report is released, be humble.

Make an apology as if your life depends on it.

That it does.

Prepare to fire your top executives, beginning with your press machine, which should have warned you about “work drinks.”

Voters may believe you are flimsy with the facts right now.

When you return from the brink of death, however, they’ll reconsider.

Get rid of the “funny guy” act.

That’ll have to wait until the general election.

Start speaking with the authority of a statesman.

Europe is in the midst of a military conflict.

The country is counting on you to take things seriously.

Also, get your act together.

Defer the increase in national insurance.

Inflation and energy bills are out of control.

Begin to think like a Tory, not a politician seeking popularity.

When it comes to border control, you seem to avoid making difficult decisions, such as converting abandoned prisons into detention centers.

Above all, instill new values, such as decency, zero tolerance for rule-breaking, and putting people first, into the way you run Downing Street.