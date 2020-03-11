Boris Johnson admits there is a case for not shaking hands during the coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has admitted there is a good reason not to shake people’s hands during the coronavirus – to shame people into washing their hands.

The Prime Minister and the Queen have both been pictured avoiding the formal greeting amid fears it could spread the virus, which can be spread on unwashed fingers.

Addressing reporters after a Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey, he was quizzed about the ban on handshakes at the event, which was attended by the Queen and all the senior royals.

‘We were all given an instruction not to shake hands and there is a good reason for not shaking hands, which is that the behavioral psychologists say that if you don’t shake somebody’s hand that sends an important message to them about the importance of washing your hands,’ he admitted.

‘So there is a subliminal cue there to everybody to wash your hands.’

Last week Mr Johnson dismissed the trend for coronavirus ‘elbow bumps’ – saying he was perfectly happy to keep shaking hands with people.

The Queen was also seen greeting guests without a handshake today, when she met the high commissioner of Sri Lanka, Sarosa Sirisena.

This was a move away from last week when she did shake hands with people but wore gloves as she handed out OBEs and MBEs for what was believed to be the first time ever.

The PM joked that he was still carrying out the traditional greeting ‘continuously’, citing scientific advice that it is fine as long as you keep washing your hands.

His change of heart came as his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, was embarrassed at a coronavirus press conference when he shook hands with a scientists after telling his people to avoid the practice.

Mr Rutte called on citizens of the Netherlands to stop shaking hands to prevent spreading Covid-19 and then somewhat undermined his message by shaking hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the national public health institute.

‘From this moment on, we stop shaking hands,’ Mr Rutte said at a news conference following a crisis meeting of government ministers to discuss the virus, which has killed three people and infected 321 in the country.

‘You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want,’ he said.

‘I see all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging at schools, but from today we stop shaking hands.’

As he wrapped up the news conference, he shook hands with Jaap van Dissel of the public health institute, who quickly pointed out the prime minister’s error.

‘Sorry, sorry, we can’t do that anymore! Do it again,’ Mr Rutte said as he bumped elbows with Mr van Dissel.

Mr Johnson did remember the ban at the Abbey. When greeting a religious leader he proffered his hand before sharply pulling it backwards.

Mr Johnson then held his hands up in a gesture of innocence while his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and the religious leader appear to chuckle.

Guests followed suit in respect of general advice that was introduced by the Abbey to its congregation a couple of weeks ago.

Shaking hands is not officially advised against but promoting hand-washing is currently the Government’s main attempt to stop people spreading the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers and officials are hammering home the message that hand-washing is the best thing people can do to protect themselves.

People should wash their hands for 20 seconds at a time with hot water and soap, making sure they clean every side of their hands and fingers.

Chief medical officer for the Government, Professor Chris Whitty, said people can catch the illness by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their face.

And the coronavirus may stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or rails on buses or trains for as long as three days, he added.

Some scientists have even suggested the virus may be more likely to spread on the hands than it is through the air.

Speaking at a meeting with ministers in Parliament last week, Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the virus would ‘largely gone by 48 hours and almost completely gone by 72 hours on a hard surface’.

He clarified that the virus spreads when somebody who already has it coughs or sneezes onto their hand, then touches something or someone.

Anyone who touches something the patient has contaminated is at risk of catching the virus if they then touch their face, he said.

The virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, but not through the skin, Professor Whitty explained.

The Government’s advertising drive is designed to change people’s attitudes to hygiene amid fears the killer infection could become widespread in Britain.

Health chiefs decided to use an ominous image of a contaminated door handle after tests showed 96 per cent of people remembered the poster because of the disgust factor.

In comparison, only 85 per cent could recall a poster that simply told people to wash their hands, The Times reported.

A Government source told the newspaper: ‘Just information works on a cognitive level. But disgust works on an emotional level.’