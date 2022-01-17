Boris Johnson allegedly lied to Parliament about his knowledge of the No. 10 party, according to Dominic Cummings.

The former aide also claimed that’many’ photos of lockdown-breaking parties have yet to be released to the public.

Dominic Cummings has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of lying to parliament and has warned Boris Johnson not to hold the drinks event planned for May 2020.

Mr Johnson claimed he was unaware of the party, but according to the former special advisor, Mr Johnson was informed of it and gave his approval for it to proceed.

In an update to his blog, Mr Cummings also stated that “many” photos of lockdown-breaking parties are “yet to appear” publicly.

He repeated his claim that Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s Principle Private Secretary (PPS), was warned in writing that sending an email inviting 100 people to the party was against the rules.

Sue Gray, the civil servant in charge of the Downing Street parties investigation, will be able to locate it, he said.

According to the former aide, he and another official told Mr Johnson and Mr Reynolds that the party on May 20, 2020, would be canceled because it would violate lockdown rules.

He did say, however, that the Prime Minister dismissed the concerns.

This contradicts the Prime Minister’s statement in the House of Commons, in which he stated that he only attended the gathering for a few minutes because he mistook it for a work function.

Mr Johnson, according to No10, did not receive an email invitation and had no prior knowledge of the event.

Mr Johnson’s former closest aide, Mr Cummings, wrote on his blog that Mr Reynold’s invitation was discussed in No10 at lunchtime on the day of the party.

“A very senior official replied by email on May 20th, after the PPS sent the invitation to the drinks party, saying the invitation broke the rules,” he said.

“The PPS went to the official’s office and talked about it,” Mr Cummings continued.

The invitation was not withdrawn by the PPS.

“I informed the PPS that the invitation was not in accordance with the rules.

He said, “I think it’s OK as long as it’s socially distanced; I’ll check with the PM to see if he’s okay with it.”

Mr. Cummings wrote that he and Mr. Reynolds had already discussed Mr. Reynolds’ future.

“I said to the PM, ‘Martin’s invited the entire building to a drinks party,’ or something to that effect.

