Boris Johnson and his Cabinet are taking a huge risk by resisting new Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson and his Cabinet are taking a huge risk by refusing to accept new Covid restrictions.

The stakes are much higher than during the summer’s ‘unlockdown,’ but the PM’s top team will at least sink or swim together.

Chris Whitty said, “There are several things we don’t know.”

“However, everything we know is bad.”

We had no idea when the Chief Medical Officer issued that typically deadpan warning last week that he could have easily been referring to Downing Street’s social life during the pandemic.

The latest leak in the water torture of leaks about No. 10’s party animals – a photo of Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, and others chit-chatting in the garden in May 2020 amid wine and nibbles – certainly looks bad.

The prime minister’s new line on the garden gathering, that “those were pictures of people at work, talking about work,” didn’t help much.

Most office parties involve those in attendance talking shop, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually working.

Of course, Whitty’s riff on known knowns and known unknowns was about Omicron.

After days of waffling and conflicting messages from ministers, he declared last Wednesday that the new variant was spreading so quickly that we shouldn’t mix much this Christmas.

No one can doubt the Chief Medical Officer’s ability to burn MPs who refuse to accept the truth about the new Covid threat.

His rebuke of Tory backbencher Dean Russell’s claim that the NHS was putting “Covid over cancer” was a masterclass in science.

Whitty exposed the danger of the current vertiginous spike in the pandemic when he hammered home the basic math of Omicron – a small percentage of hospitalization of a very large number of cases equals a very significant number –

Despite the fact that Whitty emphasized that the most sensible response to the lack of data on its severity was for the public to be cautious, he did emphasize that there was simply not enough information available to make “strong clinical recommendations” at this time.

Because of the lack of solid evidence, the Cabinet decided not to agree to any new emergency restrictions today.

What was perhaps more perplexing was why, in the absence of any new information, they failed to even strengthen the public guidance.

