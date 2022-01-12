Boris Johnson apologises for the lockdown-busting party at No. 10, but tries to justify it as a WORK EVENT.

BORIS Johnson apologised today after finally admitting to attending a Downing Street lockdown-busting drinks party.

After 24 hours of confusion and questions, the Prime Minister admitted to attending the garden party, but claimed he was only there for 25 minutes and that it was a “work event.”

“I certainly wish that things would have happened differently on the evening of May the 20th,” a humbled BoJo told MPs, “and I apologise for all the misjudgments that have been made, for which I accept full responsibility.”

The Prime Minister said he went outside to “thank groups of staff” before returning to his office 25 minutes later to continue working.

I assumed this was a work-related event.”

“In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside and found some other way to thank them,” he apologised today.

“I should have known that even if it did fall within the guidelines, millions of people would simply not see it that way.”

A Cabinet Minister told the public at a press conference an hour before the May 2020 party to follow Covid rules by only meeting one other person outdoors.

The uproar has sparked a barrage of attacks from all sides, including enraged Conservatives who are sharpening their knives in response to a series of false accusations.

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, called his Tory opponent “pathetic” and demanded that he resign.

Significant advancements include:

This lunchtime, Mr Johnson was forced out of hiding for his weekly Commons duel with Sir Keir, in which he fought for his political life.

Prior to their meeting, the PM took the initiative by issuing a humble statement in response to the outrage that has erupted in response to the latest party allegations.

“I want to apologize,” Mr Johnson said.

I’m aware that over the last 18 months, millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices.

“I understand their anguish at not being able to mourn their loved ones or live their lives as they wish to do the things they enjoy.”

Following bombshell revelations that a booze bash was held in the No. 10 garden during the first lockdown, his premiership was thrown into disarray this week.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s top official, invited over 100 Downing Street staff to a “socially distanced drinks” after work in a now-famous email.

However, 18 months after the booze-up on May 20, 2020, the PM is now suffering from a debilitating hangover as a Whitehall investigation threatens to strike a fatal blow.

At a press conference just an hour before, a Cabinet Minister told the public to follow the rules by only meeting one other person…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.