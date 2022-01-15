Boris Johnson apologizes to the Queen after his aides threw a drunken party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

After aides held a Downing Street tear-up on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, Boris Johnson apologized to the Queen yesterday.

Staff brought a suitcase full of wine to No10 for the raucous bash.

Despite the Government’s mourning and the country being under Covid restrictions, Tot Wilfred’s swing was also broken.

It puts more pressure on Prince Andrew to apologize to his mother after his possible sex-case trial threw the royal family into disarray.

Last April 16, the Prime Minister was at Chequers, but No10 hosted two farewell parties that evening.

One was for spin doctor James Slack, and the other went on until late for a junior staffer.

Her Majesty sat alone at her husband’s funeral in Windsor Castle just hours later, following Covid’s guidelines.

Yesterday, Downing Street phoned Buckingham Palace to apologize for the “deeply regrettable” incident.

The latest development in the No10 lockdown saga came as more senior Conservatives called for the PM to resign.

His supporters say he is adamant about resisting, but he reluctantly accepts that some of his most senior advisers will have to resign.

He also has to wait for Whitehall sleaze-buster Sue Gray to rule on nearly a dozen alleged lockdown breaches at the heart of the government.

After new allegations surfaced yesterday that civil servants who wrote the Covid laws had their own rule-breaking party inside the Cabinet Office, her report could be delayed.

Kate Josephs, the former head of the Covid Taskforce, apologized for her departure drinks in December 2021, saying she was “truly sorry.”

Meanwhile, while partying near Downing Street yesterday, a group of PM lookalikes mocked him.

“This is a work event,” they chanted as they danced and drank beer in suits.

The partygate scandal has swung the Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll released last night, with Labour leading by 11 points.