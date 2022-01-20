Boris Johnson, as David Davis demonstrated in PMQs, threw away a lot for the sake of a party.

Anyone could have warned him about the dangers because his error was so obvious and egregious.

It’s the most blunder-ridden decision imaginable.

Boris Johnson is at a loss for how to get out of this situation.

That was the clear message you got from his interview with Sky News yesterday, in which he stood, staring down, breathing heavily, and appearing emotional.

“Nobody told me,” he said, “nobody told me this was against the rules.” Even in a fast-moving scandal, with new developments emerging daily and the Prime Minister regularly offering bargain-basement levels of defense, this seemed to be a new low.

In its most basic form, his argument was that his much greater intellectual failure absolved him of any moral wrongdoing.

His best argument for why he was morally unfit for Downing Street was that he was mentally unfit for it.

It’s self-evident that this didn’t work.

Johnson was mocked on the front pages of the Metro and the Independent, with the latter’s headline saying it all: “No one warned me party was against the rules, says man who set the rules.” Johnson was entering the most dangerous territory in politics, where outrage mutates into mockery.

Suddenly, mutiny talk burst forth once more.

Red Wall Tory MPs met to discuss whether or not to send in their letters, triggering a leadership contest.

Christian Wakeford, the Conservative MP for Bury South, defected to Labour minutes before PMQs, launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, calling him “incapable” and “disgraceful.”

Then came Keir Starmer’s assault.

The intended recipient was obvious.

“He’s got a new defense this week,” Labour leader Ed Miliband said, looking more relaxed and deadly than we’d ever seen him before.

“‘No one told me it was against the rules,’ she says.

This concludes the discussion.

Nobody informed him.

Why does the Prime Minister think this new defense will work for him when he wrote the rules?”

Johnson fought back frantically, attempting to refocus the conversation on Covid, jobs, Europe, or anything else.

However, the same query persisted.

Diana Johnson, a Labour MP, punched the bruise.

“When a prime minister spends his time attempting to persuade the British people that he is actually stupid.”

