‘Boris Johnson begrudgingly admits he will change his new baby’s nappy

Viewers of This Morning today questioned if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fit to run the country because he ‘won’t even change his child’s nappy’, amid the leader skirting around the question of whether or not he would be helping with changing duties.

The Prime Minister appeared on the sofa where he was quizzed about the arrival of what will be his sixth child, expected in the early summer.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, host Holly Willoughby told the Prime Minister: ‘We can’t let you go without saying congratulations.’

Mr Johnson admitted he was ‘very excited, very excited for the birth of his child with Carrie Symonds, but did not add anything else, prompting co-host Phillip Schofield to ask: ‘Is that it?’

When Schofield then asked: ‘How good are you at changing nappies? Will you change nappies?’, the Prime Minister appeared flustered before eventually saying: ‘I expect so.’

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds announced she was pregnant at the weekend with what will be his sixth child, and revealed they were now engaged.

But social media users didn’t let the Prime Minister off the hook with his comments about nappy changing and one said: ‘How can we expect a man to run the country if he’s reluctant to change his child’s nappy? Jesus christ what’s going on’.

Another added: ‘I feel ill! Boris Johnson being interviewed about becoming a father again! Cringe cringe! Not willing to say whether he will change any nappies!

‘Of course he will leave that to anyone else to do! All I can say is I hope the baby doesn’t look like Boris Johnson poor child!’

Another joked: ‘It makes Boris Johnson a more active dad than Jacob Rees-Mogg who said he has never changed a nappy despite having 5 children.’

Others questioned why he was being asked about nappy changing when there were other issues such as floods to take into consideration.

He would not answer when asked how the rest of his family are taking the news, and when Schofield questioned him on his reticence to discuss his personal life, saying: ‘All family life is happening in Downing Street and you won’t talk about it,’ Mr Johnson replied: ‘Very sensibly.’

He added: ‘I’ve spent an awfully long time deliberately not going on about it, for the very good reason that there are people that I love that I don’t want to put in the debate and that’s the reason.’

Schofield laughed and said: ‘You can answer if you are going to change nappies..’ to which Mr Johnson replied: ‘That was tricky one, coming in on middle stump, if I said no…’

Holly then replied: ‘You could have said yes!’ before Mr Johnson responded: ‘I did say yes.’

The couple announced at the weekend that they had become engaged, and are expecting their first child in the early summer – thought to be late May or early June.

Earlier this week Boris declared he will take paternity leave when his new fiancee has their child.

They are expected to marry when Mr Johnson’s divorce from barrister Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four adult children, is completed.

The timing of the announcement immediately raised questions about whether he would be able to take a break, as his working schedule appears to be hectic.

It includes a G7 summit in the US in June, and a crucial meeting with EU leaders on the post-Brexit trade deal the same month.

However, asked at a press conference in Downing Street whether he would be taking paternity leave, Mr Johnson said: ‘Almost certainly, yes.’

The couple are the first unmarried one to live in Downing Street together for many years.

They met when Miss Symonds worked on his successful bid for a second term as London Mayor in 2012, but were only linked romantically in 2018, shortly after his split from Miss Wheeler.

They have made very few public appearances, with Miss Symonds often on the sidelines away from the rest of his family.

Mr Johnson’s former wife Marina Wheeler – with whom he has four children – has been granted a decree nisi, the initial stage of a divorce.

However, it is not clear if she has a decree absolute – the second stage in the process.

Miss Symonds, 31, is said to be keen on a home birth, which could mean the baby is born at No10 Downing Street or Chequers.

Friends reportedly say Ms Wheeler is ‘crushed’ by her ex-husband’s double announcement.

A source told The Sun: ‘Carrie has told Boris that a home birth is one thing she’s very keen on. She likes to do things her way.

‘She has a few options where she could have their firstborn. It could mean Downing Street, Chequers or even Chevening, Kent.’

Only one in 50 women in England and Wales opt for home births. There are greater risks of complications, from 5 in every 1,000 births in hospital to 9 in every 1,000 at home.

During the This Morning interview, he was also pushed on his response to the flooding crisis – and claimed he couldn’t visit areas that have been under water for 19 days because he’d hamper the emergency services.

As the Prime Minister continues to face criticism for not visiting swathes of the country hit by flooding, This Morning presenter Philip Schofield joked that people could be forgiven for thinking he’d self-isolated amid the coronavirus crisis.

The presenter said: ‘People thought you’d put yourself into self-isolation because there are many people watching this who are out of their home. Their houses are completely flooded and you weren’t anywhere to be seen – where were you?’

Mr Johnson said he was focusing on practical support for those affected and claimed that the emergency services has suggested he stay away.

‘What we have been doing is homewners get the support that they need,’ he said, before adding: ‘I am very proud of the work the emergency services do.

‘They said to us when you go to a flood everyone has to down tools, they all meet for an hour or more to brief you, when they could be getting on with the emergency.’

He also tried to cool a rash of stockpiling today as he insisted Britain will not run out of food during the coronavirus outbreak.

The PM said he had faith in the ability of the public to see the ‘balance of risk’ with the disease, and he hoped they would carry on with ‘business as usual’ despite the number of infections rapidly approaching triple digits.