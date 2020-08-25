Boris Johnson begs parents to send kids back to school as exam chaos ‘puts plan at risk’

Boris Johnson tonight begged parents to send their kids back when schools reopen in England next week.

After medics backed the reopening, the PM said the Covid-19 risk to children was “very small”.

His Education Secretary Gavin Williamson faced fury over an exams fiasco getaway.

As Mr Johnson told parents it was “vitally important” to send their kids back to school, Labour warned a “week of chaos” over exam results had put the commitment to getting all pupils into the classroom again at “serious risk”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Ministers should have spent the summer implementing a national plan to get all children back to school.

“Instead, the last two weeks have been wasted clearing up a mess of the Government’s own making.”

And Mr Williamson faced fury after it was revealed he was on holiday in the Yorkshire seaside resort of Scarborough in the week beginning August 3.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: “Despite receiving warnings weeks ago about problems in the grading system, Gavin Williamson took time off for his holidays.

“His repeated incompetence means that he has failed hundreds of thousands of families across the country and will have undermined parents’ confidence in the Government as families and teachers prepare for school reopening next month.”

Mr Williamson faces calls to resign over his botched handling of A-level results, 40% of which were downgraded before a government U-turn.

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Layla Moran said: “The country, and seemingly the Prime Minister, has lost faith in Gavin Williamson.

“To restore confidence among parents, pupils and teachers the best thing the Prime Minister could do is sack him.”

Mr Williamson tweeted his defence, posting: “I went to see family in Scarborough for the first time since lockdown, and while there I was in constant communication with the Department.”

He also bungled the planned widespread return to lessons in June and ministers are desperate not to delay next week’s reopening.

The PM warned parents: “Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school.

“The risk of contracting Covid-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child’s development and their health and wellbeing to be away from school any longer.

“This is why it’s vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends.”

In a joint statement, the UK’s chief medical officers said children had an “exceptionally low risk of dying” from Covid-19.

They said “very few, if any” children and teenagers would come to long-term harm from the virus solely by attending school.

But there was a “certainty” of harm from not returning. Data suggested transmission in schools may be largely staff to staff rather than pupils to staff.

“This reinforces the need to maintain social distancing,” they said.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty insisted there was “clear” evidence the chances of children dying from Covid were “incredibly small” and they were unlikely to get severely ill or to end up in hospital due to the virus.

He said: “The chances of many children being damaged by not going to school are incredibly clear and therefore the balance of risk is very strongly in favour of children going to school.”

There were 30 outbreaks of coronavirus in England’s schools after some reopened in June, a Public Health England report revealed.

A total of 121 cases were linked to the outbreaks – 30 in children and 91 in staff.

The National Education Union called for “such monitoring studies” to be “maintained during the period of wider school opening”.

Joint general secretary Kevin Courtney added: “Schools and colleges are currently doing all they can to ensure their buildings are as Covid-secure as possible, as well as dealing with the fallout from the exams fiasco.

“However, school staff, parents and pupils are being sorely let down by Government because of a lack of a Plan B and of ensuring robust track trace and test is in place throughout the country. We believe the Government is negligent in the extreme.”

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, supported a return to school, but warned: “We are likely to see many more school-based outbreaks with considerable disruption this autumn.”

Speaking to the Observer, Mr Starmer said: “I want to see children back at school next month, and I expect the Prime Minister to deliver on that commitment.”

Senior government sources told The Sunday Times Mr Williamson had taken part in Zoom calls with the PM and other ministers while he was away in Scarborough.

“He was working, to be fair to him,” one added.

Education Minister Gillian Keegan was also criticised after sharing photographs of herself in France as the results drama unfolded.

The Department for Education refused to comment on either Ms Keegan or Mr Williamson’s holidays.