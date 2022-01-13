Despite the Conservatives’ lowest poll rating against Labour since 2013, a minister believes Boris Johnson can win the next election.

Despite the Conservatives’ lowest poll rating against Labour since 2013, Boris Johnson, according to a minister, can win the next election.

Despite the Conservatives’ lowest poll rating against Labour since 2013, Boris Johnson, according to a minister, can win the next election.

Four Conservative MPs have called for Mr Johnson to resign.

Despite calls for Boris Johnson to resign, a Cabinet minister believes the Conservatives have a good chance of winning the next general election.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis defended Mr Johnson in the face of damning polling and calls from Tory MPs for him to resign after he admitted to attending a gathering in No 10 during the first Covid lockdown.

“In my opinion, the Prime Minister is the best person for the job,” Mr Lewis said on Sky News.

“I am confident that we will be able to win a general election in the future.”

“We have a lot of work to do.”

We must carry out the Prime Minister’s agenda, which includes some of the most important reforms in the country, such as health and social care, as well as issues in Northern Ireland that haven’t been addressed in decades.

“I believe he will win the next election because he is someone who wants to deal with it in a way that benefits everyone in the UK.”

It comes as recent polling indicates that the Conservative Party’s popularity is rapidly dwindling.

In a YouGov poll conducted for The Times just before Mr Johnson’s apology at PMQs, Labour had a 10-point lead over the Conservatives for the first time in nearly a decade.

The%20Conservatives%20got%202028%%20of%20the%20vote%20while%20Labour%20got%2038%,%20their%20largest%20lead%20since%20December%202013.

Labour was up one point and the Conservatives were down five points.

When it came to predicting who would make the best Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer was way ahead of the curve.

In comparison to%2035%%20for%20Sir%20Keir,%2023%%20said%20Mr%20Johnson%20would.

Mr. Johnson’s popularity has plummeted to new lows.

According to the poll, %2060%%20of%20people%20believe%20Mr%20Johnson%20should%20resign,%20with%2038%%20of%20those%20who%20voted%20Tory%20in%20the%20most%20recent%20election%20agreeing.

Only%206%%20of%20respondents%20thought%20the%20Prime%20Minister%20had%20been%20honest%20in%20his%20answers%20to%20questions%20about%20alleged%20parties.

Boris Johnson can win the next election, according to a minister, despite the Conservatives’ lowest poll rating against Labour since 2013.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy