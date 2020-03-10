Boris Johnson chairs Cobra as Coronavirus crisis steps up

Boris Johnson faced a backlash today after he held off a decision on upgrading the government’s coronavirus response despite a Cobra meeting hearing that the UK faces a ‘significant’ outbreak.

The PM chaired a meeting of the emergency committee – but it stopped short of shifting the official strategy from the ‘contain’ phase to focus on efforts to delay the spread.

That could potentially see people being advised to work from home where possible, and vulnerable people – the elderly or those with long-term health problems – urged to stay at home to avoid becoming infected.

More dramatic options include pubs, church halls and schools being closed and football matches called off – although ministers stress those moves are more likely later in the crisis.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: ‘We remain in the contain phase but it is now accepted that this virus is going to spread in a significant way.’

Asked whether the government was being slow to act, the spokesman said the response was based on scientific advice. ‘From the beginning of the outbreak we have based all of our decisions on the best available scientific advice and we will continue to do so,’ he said.

However, former Tory Cabinet minister Rory Stewart said the example of China, and his experience in the Ebola outbreak in Africa last year, showed Mr Johnson could not afford to wait. ‘What you will find is that the government will eventually close schools,’ he told LBC radio. ‘We should be doing it tomorrow.’

Public Health England has announced the UK’s fourth death, and today it was confirmed 48 more patients, including five in Scotland and two in Wales, have been diagnosed with the life-threatening illness which has left millions living in fear.

The UK’s total infection toll now sits at 321, with the number having risen almost eight-fold in the space of a week. Outbreaks in Italy, France, Germany and Spain have also dramatically increased in size.

The economy is being battered by the consequences of the outbreak, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index suffering the worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Johnson told the Cobra meeting this morning that tackling the outbreak will require a ‘national and international effort’.

He told meeting: ‘I am confident the British people are ready to play their part.’

The Cobra committee was expected to decide whether the UK should officially move from the ‘contain’ to the ‘delay’ phase of the Government’s battle plan to deal with coronavirus.

Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, were there.

However, the discussions ended with no change to the stance.

Mr Stewart criticised the government for not taking drastic action immediately.

The former Cabinet minister and London Mayor hopeful told LBC that Mr Johnson should not be pushing the decision on to scientists, and schools should be closed.

‘I feel the government should be moving faster and I’m afraid there are many reasons that governments tend to be too slow. One of them is that the costs of acting early are always very very high,’ he said.

‘I’m afraid we need to move fast to limit the exposure.

‘I would be, for example, shutting down all schools now. I would also be banning large gatherings.’

Mr Stewart added: ‘Only the leader can decide whether to close the school today or leave it another week. No scientist can tell you that because these are judgement calls…

‘You are an act early person or you are someone who is hoping it will be alright.’

The Government’s battle plan has four phases – the latter two are called ‘research’ and ‘mitigate’.

Last week, Professory Whitty said UK efforts are already partly in the ‘delay’ phase – which includes public health campaigns to warn people about the virus – but it has not been officially declared.

A change would raise the prospect of schools closing, large events like London Marathon being cancelled and relaxed sick pay rules so that people can receive statutory pay from their first day of illness.

The World Health Organization’s Dr David Nabarro said on BBC Radio 4 this morning: ‘It is not just the big events. I want to stress it is also gatherings in community halls, in religious spaces and services, and also in pubs and the like.

‘It will be that sort of gathering that the Government will look at, as well as of course the big events.’

Writing in The Sun today, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said: ‘It is now likely the virus is going to spread so we are stepping up planning to delay the peak of the outbreak to reduce the number of patients coming into the NHS during our busy winter period.

‘We may in the future recommend certain measures, such as working from home or asking more vulnerable people to stay at home.’

The high level discussions come as:

The Government’s plans to bring harsher measures into action to stop the virus come after a third person died in the UK on Sunday.

A man in his 60s, who had long-term illnesses, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A man in his 80s in Milton Keynes and a woman in her 70s in Reading were the other two fatalities announced last week.

Cases in the UK are continuing to rise closer to 300 and the majority of people infected with the coronavirus are no longer being admitted to hospital, unless they have bad symptoms or at a high risk of getting pneumonia.

Escalating numbers mean the virus is all but out of control in the UK and it will continue to spread over the coming days and weeks.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he will hold further talks with retailers today on how to support vulnerable groups who may have to self-isolate.

House of Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, will also chair a joint meeting of the House of Commons and House of Lords commissions to discuss Parliament’s response .

Over the weekend, medical experts warned of the pressure being placed on the NHS due to the outbreak.

GP surgeries in Wales are expected to receive packs of protective face masks, gloves and aprons this week to support their treatment of people with suspected coronavirus.

Meanwhile in Italy, around 16 million people have been placed under lockdown – including those in Milan, Venice and Como – as its COVID-19 linked death toll rose to 366.

Extraordinary measures passed by the government have placed restrictions on museums, cinemas, shopping centres and restaurants until the start of April.

The FCO said British nationals are still able to leave Italy without restriction.

Budget airline easyJet said it was cancelling some flights to Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports, with further flight reductions expected to come.

The FTSE 100 economic index plunged 8.5 per cent this morning and saw its value bomb by £130billion, as markets and the price of oil collapsed on ‘Black Monday’ because of coronavirus.

London’s index of its 100 most valuable companies was predicted to open at least 300 points down this morning – but the drop was worse and hit 550 points as coronavirus cases soared above 110,000 worldwide.

Among the biggest fallers were oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell, whose stocks tumbled more than 20 per cent, while travel firm Tui was down more than 14 per cent.

The top performer was Tesco, down just one per cent, as Britons ramped up stockpiling amid fears the UK could soon be placed in an Italian-style lockdown.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: ‘This will be remembered as Black Monday.

‘If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. It’s utter carnage out there.

‘The oil price shock has totally unnerved investors, while Italy’s decision to quarantine 16 million citizens in the north of the country has left markets feeling like the coronavirus outbreak is out of control – where next? The UK is preparing for the worst.’

Japan’s Nikkei index plummeted 6.2 per cent overnight, while the Australian stock market suffered its worst day since the 2008 crash because coronavirus is now expected to tip the economy into recession.

Stock markets in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney and Saudi Arabia all also dropped, and New York is expected to follow suit later.

The markets have recoiled after the Italian government this weekend announced it was locking down an area in the north which is home to some 16million people.

While regions of Italy are under an extreme quarantine in which people face a three-month prison sentence for leaving locked-down areas, Britons are free to travel home without facing penalties.

The death toll in Italy from coronavirus has risen by 133 to 366 while the number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 1,492 to 7,375 last week.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that British tourists in the northern parts of the country – the worst affected region – ‘are free to return home or complete their holiday’ under guidelines from the Italian government.

They said nationals will not be met by anyone at the airport in Britain, nor will they be put into quarantine or tested.

But rules for people in the UK could become stricter in the coming days and weeks, and have longer-lasting effects impacting on schools and prisons.

Measures such as releasing ‘low risk’ prisoners from jail and postponing school exams could be implemented to delay the outbreak, according to government plans.

Exam boards are drawing up plans to delay GCSEs and A-levels amid fears the epidemic will be at its height as exam season starts.

The boards are planning for a ‘range of scenarios’, working with regulator Ofqual to prepare for rule changes in case pupils are forced to miss lessons or assessments.

Any who underperform due to fallout from the virus will be awarded ‘special consideration’ grades, while those unable to make an exam will be graded based on previous performance.

And a Ministry of Justice blueprint revealed that low-risk prisoners could be set free if staff numbers take a hit from the virus.

Proposals are in place to relieve pressure on the system if significant members of staff become ill or are placed in isolation, according to the Sunday Times.

A senior source said: ‘You can shut a school down but you can’t just shut down a prison. Prisoners need to be looked after. They require basic food and provisions.

‘Running the present system would become impossible if 50 per cent of the staff have fallen ill.’

Care homes have been advised to go into lockdown in the event of a major coronavirus outbreak, with visitors banned and sick patients confined to their bedrooms.

And councils are said to be preparing to stop weekly bin collections if they are forced to prioritise services.

A senior Whitehall source said local authorities may have to ‘prioritise certain routes or areas’ such as main roads of the high street.

Day-to-day life is already starting to change for some in the UK, with supermarkets left with empty shelves this weekend as paranoid shoppers pulled products from stores as the panic surrounding the coronavirus intensified.

Pictures from one Asda store in London showed aisles that had been stripped of toilet roll.

And another in Burgh Heath, Surrey, was left with a small selection of long life food products such as pasta and tinned fish after customers raced to the tills amid the chaos surrounding the virus.

Government officials earlier this week had urged people not to panic-buy, but scenes from across the country revealed many were taking no notice, and instead many decided to fill their trolleys to the brim with cleaning products, hand sanitisers and toilet rolls.