Boris Johnson claimed that his Downing Street flat was “a bit of a shambles” as he sought £140,000 in donations to renovate it.

According to newly released messages, Boris Johnson claimed that the Downing Street flat was “a bit of a tip” as he asked a wealthy Tory donor to sign off on funds to refurbish it.

The Prime Minister’s flat, which he shares with his wife Carrie, is thought to have cost at least £140,000 to renovate, with celebrity designer Lulu Lytle overseeing the project.

Lord Brownlow, a businessman, initially funded the project while also attempting to raise funds from other donors through a proposed trust.

“I am afraid parts of our flat are still a bit of a tip and am keen to allow Lulu Lytle to get on with it,” Mr Johnson wrote on WhatsApp to Lord Brownlow in November 2020.

Is it possible for me to ask her to contact you for permissions?”

“I was out for a walk and didn’t have my ‘work’ phone with me,” the peer replied the next day.

Of course, get Lulu to call me, and we’ll get it figured out as soon as possible!”

“I should have said, as the Trust isn’t set up yet (will be in January), approval is a doddle as it’s only me and I know where the £ will come from, so as soon as Lulu calls, we can crack on,” he added in a follow-up message. The two men also exchanged messages about a new “great exhibition,” presumably modeled after the Victorian-era event of 1851.

When Lord Geidt investigated the funding of the flat, the three messages were not revealed to him, which No 10 claimed was because the Prime Minister had to change his phone number.

Lord Brownlow ended up paying the majority of the bill out of his own pocket because the Downing Street Trust was never established.

Mr Johnson eventually footed the entire £112,549 bill after media reports revealed the improperly declared donations – which does not include the £30,000 from the taxpayer that the Prime Minister is entitled to every year.

Following Theresa May’s election, sources close to Mr and Mrs Johnson described the flat’s decor as a “John Lewis nightmare.”

