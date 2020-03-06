Boris Johnson claims he couldn’t visit flood areas because he would hamper emergency services

Boris Johnson has been slammed over his excuse for not visiting flood victims across the country for 19 days.

The Prime Minister claimed on This Morning that he’d stayed away from devastated areas left under water because he didn’t want to obstruct the emergency services.

He was roundly ridiculed on Twitter following the show, as Maureen Clarke tweeted: ‘Boris Johnson declares today that the emergency services had instructed him not to visit the flooded areas in U.K. as it would distract from their work -a likely story.’

One user going by the name Highwayman mocked the Prime Minister’s claim that he’d been busy ‘directing operations’ and so couldn’t visit.

Another added: ‘Couldn’t find the time to visit flood victims but sat having a cosy chat on This Morning. Tells you all you need to know about our #PartTimePM.’

And a social media user named Sarah branded him ‘a complete let-down’ as she accused the politician of not being able to give a straight answer.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield joked that people could be forgiven for thinking he’d self-isolated amid the coronavirus crisis.

The presenter said: ‘People thought you’d put yourself into self-isolation because there are many people watching this who are out of their home. Their houses are completely flooded and you weren’t anywhere to be seen – where were you?’

Mr Johnson said he was focusing on practical support for those affected and claimed that the emergency services has suggested he stay away.

‘What we have been doing is homewners get the support that they need,’ he said, before adding: ‘I am very proud of the work the emergency services do.

‘They said to us when you go to a flood everyone has to down tools, they all meet for an hour or more to brief you, when they could be getting on with the emergency

‘They said to us is all you will do is distract us, and helping people with their immediate crisis.

‘I was directing operations, getting money they are entitled to, plus that we get the flood defences, we are putting £4billion into flood defences.’

In November last year Mr Johnson was pictured visiting flooding victims alongside the emergency serves.