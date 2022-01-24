Boris Johnson confirms that Day 2 testing for fully-vaccinated arrivals to England has been scrapped.

Testing restrictions have been eased, which is good news for the travel industry as we approach the February half-term and Easter holidays.

In a boost to holidaymakers and the travel industry, day two lateral flow Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England within 48 hours are being phased out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the remaining testing requirements for fully jabbed arrivals would be changed.

However, under plans expected to be approved by ministers today, unvaccinated travelers would still be required to take lateral flow Covid-19 tests on the second and eighth days after arriving.

The passenger locator form, which must be completed within 48 hours of arrival in the United Kingdom, will be simplified as well.

The Prime Minister said that removing the testing requirements demonstrated that the country was “open for business” during a visit to the Academic Centre at Milton Keynes Hospital.

“We have the most open economy and society in Europe, thanks to the tough decisions, the big calls that we made,” Johnson said.

“And, while we must exercise caution, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and the figures are improving.”

It comes after the rules requiring fully vaccinated visitors to England to take a pre-departure test before traveling were repealed at the beginning of this month.

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the rule was reintroduced at the beginning of December.

Day 2 PCR testing has been phased out in favor of a less expensive antigen test.

Travel operators are expected to be pleased with Monday’s relaxation of restrictions, which comes ahead of the February half-term and Easter holidays.

It comes after the UK’s largest airlines sent a letter to the government requesting that the Covid-19 travel restrictions be lifted.

Alan French, Thomas Cook’s chief executive, said lifting the Day-2 testing requirement would be “a massive lift for families ahead of the upcoming school holidays” ahead of the announcement.

“People can now get away to the Alps or the Canary Islands without having to spend hundreds of pounds on tests,” he told The Financial Times.

The Cabinet’s ‘Covid O’ committee was also set to debate whether “fully vaccinated” for travellers means two or three vaccinations.

All entry tests for fully vaccinated arrivals are being phased out ahead of the end of Plan B restrictions on January 26.

