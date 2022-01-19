Boris Johnson confirms that he will fight a no-confidence vote after defiantly telling MPs that he will not resign.

Boris Johnson confirms that he will fight a no-confidence vote, despite defiantly telling MPs that he is not going anywhere.

Even as more MPs join efforts to challenge his leadership, the Prime Minister believes he is the best man for the job.

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight any confidence motion despite mounting opposition from Tory backbenchers.

Mr Johnson will fight a vote, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesman, and believes he is the best man for the job.

“That’s getting into hypotheticals, but our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set that we were elected on in 2019, and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver,” the spokesman said when asked if the PM was optimistic he would win a no-confidence vote.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister is continuing to hold urgent talks with MPs in order to save his job.

Reports that he cried during similar meetings on Tuesday were “not true,” according to his press secretary.

Following a bruising PMQs in which a former Cabinet minister told Mr Johnson to resign, he told the Commons he’s not going anywhere.

“I haven’t sat here long enough,” the PM said.

Mr Johnson’s premiership, however, is in jeopardy, as a group of Tory MPs known as the “pork pie plot” met yesterday to discuss launching a joint attack on the PM.

A group of around 20 MPs from the 2019 intake is said to have discussed submitting letters of no confidence in the hopes of triggering a leadership challenge.

At least 11 MPs are said to have sent letters to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Tuesday night, with more expected to do so on Wednesday.

A confidence vote requires 54 letters, though the exact number of MPs who have already done so is a closely guarded secret.

Boris Johnson confirms he will fight a no confidence vote after defiantly telling MPs he’s not going anywhere