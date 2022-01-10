The government is considering reducing Covid isolation to five days, according to Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson confirms that the government is considering cutting Covid’s isolation time to just five days.

“We’re looking into it,” the Prime Minister says.

According to reports, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and several other Cabinet ministers support shortening the coronavirus quarantine period.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi believes that reducing the isolation period will help schools with staffing issues.

Mr Johnson responded, “We’re looking at it,” when asked if ministers were considering reducing the quarantine period.

“We will act in accordance with science, as is customary.”

It came after I reported that the Prime Minister was preparing plans for the UK to “live with Covid” starting in March, which could include cutting back on free testing and shortening isolation periods.

Tory Covid rebels told me last week that they want mandatory isolation to be phased out in March.

