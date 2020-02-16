Boris Johnson considers building £20bn bridge across Irish Sea

Downing Street today confirmed it is seriously considering plans to build a bridge between Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain.

Boris Johnson has previously spoken of his enthusiasm for the massive infrastructure project which could cost £20 billion and link Scotland with Northern Ireland.

Number 10 said the proposal is the subject of an official feasibility study to figure out whether the bridge could be built, where it could start and finish and what it could look like.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said ‘a range of government officials’ had been tasked with pulling together a ‘proper piece of work’ on the idea.

The building of a bridge across the Irish Sea would represent a huge feat of engineering amid concerns about the depth and volatility of the ocean at the narrowest crossing point and the fact the area has previously been used as a munitions dump.

But Mr Johnson and supporters of the project believe it could help strengthen the Union.

Responding to reports that the PM had revived the project, his official spokesman said: ‘This is an idea which the Prime Minister has expressed interest in in the past and he said at the time “watch this space”.

‘The PM set out that this was an idea which he believed could have some merit so as a result of that you would expect government to be looking into it.’

The spokesman confirmed that ‘work is underway looking into the idea of a bridge’ and that work is being carried out by a ‘range of government officials’.

‘The Prime Minister is ambitious in terms of infrastructure projects,’ the spokesman said.

‘He is looking at a wide range of schemes across the United Kingdom which could boost connectivity.’

He added: ‘There is a proper piece of work being carried out into the idea.’

It is thought the work being done amounts to a scoping exercise examining the feasibility of such a link.

Many critics are deeply sceptical that such a bridge would be deliverable but one government source said bigger engineering challenges had been overcome in the building of other pieces of infrastructure around the globe.

‘Greater things around the world have been achieved,’ they said.

It is thought that one of the designs for the approximately 20-mile bridge would copy a link between Sweden and Denmark which featured in a hit ‘Scandi noir’ crime drama.

It would be modelled on the Oresund Bridge, which runs for five miles from the Swedish coast near Malmo to an artificial island in the middle of the Oresund Strait.

It then turns into a 2.5-mile tunnel to the Danish island of Amager, near Copenhagen.

The Oresund crossing was the setting for The Bridge, a popular BBC series starring Sofia Helin and Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia as detectives investigating a gruesome murder.

The GB-NI bridge would be most likely to run between Portpatrick in Scotland and Larne in County Antrim.

Engineers are understood to have come up with the idea of a bridge-tunnel split as a way of dealing with Beaufort’s Dyke, the UK’s largest offshore dump site for conventional and chemical munitions after the Second World War.

It lies seven miles off Portpatrick and the Ministry of Defence estimates there are a million tons of munitions at the bottom of the deep trench, including 14,500 tons of 5in artillery rockets filled with phosgene gas, in addition to two tons of concrete-encased metal drums filled with radioactive waste which was dumped there during the 1950s.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons in December that the bridge was a ‘very interesting idea’ and advised MPs to ‘watch this space’.

Although Mr Johnson’s critics have described the idea as ‘pie in the sky’ and a waste of public money, the Prime Minister believes that it would ease the strain on air routes between the mainland and Northern Ireland and would help to cement the Union.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘Boris Johnson has promised lots of physical bridges in his political career so far, he hasn’t delivered, to the best of my knowledge, a single one of them.

‘I bow to nobody in my ambitions for Scotland and in my ambitions for Scotland to be connected to Ireland and to Europe but I do think there are big practical questions over the feasibility and deliverability of this, not just the distance but the depth of the water – I know there is a munitions dump under the water.’

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, described the bridge proposal as ‘crazy’.

At an estimated 20 miles, it would still be dwarfed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge-tunnel system, which traverses 30 miles of water.

The structure spanning the greatest expanse of open sea is the 22.4-mile Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China.