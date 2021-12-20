Boris Johnson convenes an emergency Cabinet as the government prepares to take “any necessary steps” to combat Omicron.

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cabinet meeting as the government prepares to take “any necessary steps” to combat Omicron.

The government, according to Downing Street, is seeking a ‘balance’ between protecting lives and livelihoods.

On Monday afternoon, cabinet ministers will meet to discuss additional restrictions on the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson will convene the virtual meeting at 2 p.m., according to Downing Street, and the government is prepared to take “any necessary steps” to protect lives and livelihoods.

As the number of infections from the strain grows, there has been speculation that additional measures will be implemented, possibly before Christmas, but No 10 has refused to comment ahead of the meeting.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s Chief Scientific Adviser, will give ministers an update on the latest Omicron situation in the UK.

“We will take any necessary steps in the interests of protecting lives and livelihoods,” a spokesman for Mr Johnson said.

“We must strike the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods, as we always must.”

“This is a fast-paced situation, and as the health secretary stated over the weekend, there are significant gaps in the data we have on this variant.”

As a result, we’re trying to figure out how it affects things like severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

