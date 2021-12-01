Boris Johnson could face a difficult winter if the flexible working manifesto pledge is broken.

Boris Johnson could face a difficult winter if his manifesto promise of flexible working hours is broken.

If Johnson fails to deliver on his promises about flexible working hours, he risks handing a key voter group to Labour at the next election.

While politicians grapple with the new Omicron variant of Covid, some in Whitehall believe it will only be a matter of time before Boris Johnson changes his advice and advises people to work from home again if they can.

Scotland already has the policy in place, and the SNP claims that the country’s economy is still thriving.

However, it’s important to remember that working from home is simply not an option for millions of employees.

Flexible working hours are just as important to them, especially if they have children or other responsibilities that require their attention.

The regional differences are also stark: in 2020, 48% of the London workforce will have worked from home, compared to only 33% in the West Midlands and 34% in Wales.

Ministers’ problems are being solved in some ways by the market.

Virgin Money’s David Duffy, the CEO of the UK’s sixth largest bank, today praised the company’s new policy of allowing all existing and new employees to work “when and where they want.”

Family leave for parents begins on the first day of employment, according to Duffy, who described it as “treating people like grown-ups.”

That policy resembles Labour’s own pledge to provide all workers with the same flexible working rights from the start.

As it happens, a government consultation on plans to “make flexible working the default” closes today.

The language appears to be another example of Johnsonomics, allowing the government to intervene to assist workers in key Red Wall areas while also separating itself from the Thatcherite model.

In 2019, the pledge was also included in the Tory manifesto.

However, Labour and the TUC claimed that ministers had watered down their promises as a result of business pressure.

The consultation now states that replacing the current right to request flexible working with an actual right to flexible working would not be “practical or sensible.”

Furthermore, the Employment Rights Bill, which was supposed to be introduced this year (and was supposed to demonstrate that post-Brexit freedoms could actually improve, not exacerbate, worker rights), has been postponed until the next Parliamentary session, raising fears that everything will be put on hold.

