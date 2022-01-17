Boris Johnson could silence his critics by calling a vote of confidence in himself in the House of Commons, but this could backfire.

Risking such a move may exacerbate rather than alleviate Tory MPs’ anguish, as they may believe they are being asked to share in the prime minister’s mistakes.

In recent days, anyone reading a new Commons Early Day Motion (EDM) expressing disapproval of Boris Johnson might have noticed a surprising name on the small list of signatories.

Sir Mike Penning, a former minister and Tory MP, was named.

Sir Mike’s public dissatisfaction would be significant as a key supporter of the PM in the 2019 leadership race (he even loaned Johnson his nice office in Portcullis House as a better base to engage with MPs).

His name was withdrawn less than a day after the motion was tabled, and I’m told the original signature was due to a “fat finger” (MPs now click on EDMs electronically and can mistakenly sign the wrong one in haste).

Penning is attempting to have his name removed from the Commons website after it was added inadvertently.

Everyone now understands that EDMs have no procedural force and are simply used to express a person’s strong feelings about a topic.

The real issue with this bill, which was introduced by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, is the one identified by Labour’s Wes Streeting: asking the Commons to express confidence in the Prime Minister and his government would “galvanise” Tory MPs into supporting Johnson.

However, some Conservatives are proposing exactly that as a bold way out of his current difficulties: once the Sue Gray report is released, the PM could call a Commons confidence vote in himself.

As far-fetched as it may appear, the argument is that this will force ministers (particularly Rishi Sunak) to publicly demonstrate their loyalty and recognize Starmer as the real adversary.

A Commons vote would be publicly recorded and non-negotiable, unlike a confidence vote under Tory party leadership rules (the kind triggered by 53 highly confidential letters from MPs), which is a secret ballot.

According to party insiders, Johnson’s team considered the radical option of a confidence vote in 2019 as a way to break the Brexit deadlock, but Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders rejected the idea, opting instead for a general election motion (which had disastrous consequences).

