Boris Johnson declares that Britain is on a “road map back to normalcy” as he scraps WFH.

Britain is now “on a route map back to normality,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the Prime Minister dropped the work-from-home advice, bankers, accountants, and others were summoned back to their offices yesterday.

On a visit to a medical diagnostics center in Somerset, he stressed that rebuilding the country after Covid was his top priority.

“We were able to return to the status quo from Plan B,” he said.

People may return to work.”

Along with ditching masks and vaccine passports, the Prime Minister insisted yesterday that the country was now back to normal following a drop in Covid cases.

Ministers would do everything possible to bring NHS delays caused by Covid pressures under control, he promised.

Unions, on the other hand, complained about his “back to work” call, which came at a time when employees were hard at work at home.

“It’s insulting as the Prime Minister said ‘back to work,’ when everyone has continued to work hard, whether at home or at work,” FDA union boss Dave Penman said.

Goldman Sachs, PwC, HSBC, and Citigroup employees returned to work yesterday.

Government offices have been told to reopen “as soon as possible” so that “staff can return to normal working patterns.”

However, due to a lack of office space, Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted that not all of his staff would be able to return.