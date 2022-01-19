Boris Johnson, defiant, vows to fight any attempt to depose him as a Tory MP defection stings the party.

Boris Johnson, defiant in the face of attempts to depose him, vows to fight any attempt to do so.

Even if the PM survives a coup attempt, senior Conservatives believe it will “start the stopwatch on his departure.”

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight any Conservative confidence vote, as his political future hangs in the balance following a Tory MP’s defection to Labour and dramatic calls to resign from a former ally.

The Prime Minister started the day in a precarious position, with reports that the crucial threshold of 54 Tory backbench letters needed to trigger a no-confidence vote could be reached soon.

Minutes before another crucial Prime Minister’s Question, he was rocked by the dramatic defection of Red Wall Tory Christian Wakeford to Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer told Mr Johnson he was “trying to defend the indefensible” by clinging on amid allegations of lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties as the Bury South MP sat directly behind him.

Mr Johnson apologized once more for the partygate scandal, which threatens to end his tenure as Prime Minister.

However, minutes later, his former Brexit ally, ex-Cabinet minister David Davis, launched a stinging attack on the Commons floor, telling Mr Johnson to “go in the name of God” in a retort to Leo Amery’s famous speech to Neville Chamberlain during WWII.

Mr Johnson fought back later, telling MPs from the Commons frontbench, “I haven’t sat here quite long enough, nothing like long enough in my view,” as he outlined his plans to lift Plan B Covid restrictions.

As the Prime Minister continued crisis talks with MPs in an attempt to persuade them to change their minds, his press secretary insisted that he would run in the next election and that he was the best man for the job.

“Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out, and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this,” she said.

However, it is understood that some younger MPs requested that the ex-Brexit Secretary speak at PMQs, highlighting the party’s discontent.

Following a meeting on Tuesday dubbed the “pork pie plot,” around 20 “Red Wall” 2019 intake MPs are said to have sent letters to Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady.

The issue is being emphasized by senior Conservatives.

