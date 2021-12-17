Boris Johnson denies being in charge of a ‘lockdown by stealth’ in Covid, as more matches and events are canceled.

Boris Johnson denies presiding over a ‘lockdown by stealth’ in Covid, as more matches and events are postponed.

A Tory council leader has warned that unless the government intervenes with financial support, the West End will suffer “permanent damage.”

Boris Johnson has insisted that there is no difference between him and Chris Whitty when it comes to Covid advice this Christmas, urging people to “prepare” for the rising wave of Omicron cases by getting their booster shot.

The Prime Minister said the new variant is a “very serious threat to us now” as more sporting and arts events were canceled due to Covid outbreaks.

Several West End shows have been canceled due to positive drug tests among cast and crew members, and rugby matches between French and British clubs have been canceled due to the French government’s travel ban on Britons.

Nine Premier League matches and a slew of concerts have been canceled in the last week, with more scheduled for this weekend.

With the most cases of Omicron in the capital, the West End’s hospitality and entertainment sectors have taken a beating. Performances have been canceled, and people have canceled Christmas parties.

The collapse of business would have a “devastating impact” on the West End, according to the leader of Westminster council.

Representatives from the hospitality industry and city council leaders have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak requesting more financial assistance to cover the expected shortfall.

Mr Johnson denied he was overseeing a “lockdown by stealth” during a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, west London, on Friday.

“We’re seeing a significant wave coming through,” Mr Johnson said, “and people need to be prepared and understand what that entails.”

Despite some Tory MPs’ complaints about Professor Whitty’s advice to limit social contact and focus on what matters, the PM said: “What both Chris Whitty and I are saying is that there is a big wave of Omicron coming through.”

Individuals must exercise caution.

It’s important to consider your risk budget.

“We’re concentrating on completing the task at hand.”

What we’re concentrating on is ensuring that we not only have the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, as well as the fastest booster rollout, as we already have, but that we’re also able to avoid some of the more dangerous outbreaks, thanks to the Get Boosted Now campaign.

