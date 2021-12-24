Boris Johnson disregarded wise counsel to postpone restrictions until after the holidays.

Scientific advisors warned that the Omicron variant’s uncertainties would not be resolved anytime soon.

It has been revealed that Boris Johnson defied senior scientific advisers by deferring a decision on restrictions in England until after Christmas.

Prior to Monday’s Cabinet meeting, the joint chairs of Sage’s modelling sub-committee issued a statement to the Prime Minister, stating that the uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant would not be resolved by delaying restrictions for another week.

Professor Graham Medley and Dame Angela McLean, the Ministry of Defence’s chief scientific adviser, who lead Sage’s SPI-M modelling group, argued that a data blackout on case numbers and hospital admissions between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day would mean the picture would not change by the 27th, and that decisions needed to be made “before these uncertainties are resolved.”

The advisers suggested that intervening with less stringent measures to slow Omicron’s growth sooner rather than later would be preferable.

The advice was also given to Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, both of whom announced new restrictions for their countries beginning on Boxing Day this week, implying that they heeded it.

The “chairs’ statement” was delivered to the government on December 19, a day before Mr Johnson convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss possible solutions.

After facing opposition from within his Cabinet and the Tory backbenches, the Prime Minister ultimately decided to wait for more information on the severity of Omicron.

Since then, studies have been published that suggest Omicron is milder than Delta, but due to high case numbers, there are still questions about the scale of hospital admissions at peak, which is expected next month.

The fact that Mr Johnson disregarded the advice demonstrates the magnitude of the risk he took.

“Several important parameters remain highly uncertain – these uncertainties are not going to resolve quickly,” according to a statement released on December 19th.

“Before these uncertainties are resolved, decisions (whether to do nothing or something) must be made.”

“If the approaching wave rises slowly, a brief intervention of a few weeks can extend the wave’s life.”

