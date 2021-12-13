Boris Johnson dodges questions about ‘No. 10 lockdown parties’ as he prepares for the most difficult week of his presidency.

Boris Johnson dodges questions about ‘No. 10 lockdown parties’ as he prepares for his most difficult week as Prime Minister.

THE Prime Minister dodged questions about his alleged No. 10 lockdown parties last night.

It comes as he prepares for what could be the most difficult week of his presidency.

Boris Johnson remained deafeningly silent about the awkward photos of him hosting a Christmas staff quiz during the lockdown last year.

Rather than answering questions at a press conference, he gave a television address.

However, he will face the music today when he visits a vaccination clinic, followed by his backbenchers’ fury in a vaccine passport vote tomorrow.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, defended the Prime Minister yesterday, claiming that the media had “hyped up” the party’s story.

Mr Johnson was photographed with two colleagues draped in tinsel in front of a laptop in the No10 library at a time when social mixing was prohibited.

Although Downing Street claimed the quiz was virtual, dozens of employees are said to have participated in person.

“We see a Prime Minister on a virtual quiz night for ten to fifteen minutes to thank his staff who, by the way, had no choice but to come in every single day,” Mr Zahawi told Infosurhoy.

Up to 100 MPs are preparing to vote against Mr Johnson’s vaccine passport plans this week, putting him in a tough spot within his own party.

Regardless, the PM is expected to press ahead with the plans, claiming that they are critical in the fight against Covid.

With Labour’s support, it appears that the vote will pass.

