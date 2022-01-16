Boris Johnson enlists the Royal Navy to help stop migrants crossing the English Channel as he launches ‘Operation Red Meat’ in an attempt to keep his job as Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson enlists the Royal Navy to help stop migrants crossing the English Channel as he launches ‘Operation Red Meat’ in a bid to keep his job as Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is enlisting the Royal Navy to help combat migrant Channel crossings as part of a policy blitz to keep his job.

As part of his “Operation Red Meat” initiative, the Prime Minister plans to outlaw drinking in Downing Street and fire failing advisers.

When the Government’s long-awaited Levelling Up plan is released next week, Mr Johnson will also promise to boost growth across the North and Midlands.

Former Cabinet ministers, on the other hand, say the PM’s populist initiatives aren’t going far enough to save his job, and six Tory MPs have publicly called for him to resign by last night.

Under Mr Johnson’s plan, the Navy would take over from the Border Force in the coming weeks in the fight against migrants trying to enter the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats.

Insiders in the government believe that the presence of Navy vessels patrolling the stretch will deter people-smuggling gangs from sending dinghies across it.

Border Force officers have threatened to go on strike over Home Secretary Priti Patel’s “pushback” policy for migrants’ dinghies.

Natalie Elphicke, the Tory MP for Dover, welcomed the decision to bring in the Navy, which is expected to be “red meat” for voters — particularly in the Red Wall — who have long called for it.

“Everyone knows the Royal Navy rules the seas,” she said.

“This sends a strong message about Britain’s commitment to ending these dangerous crossings.”

Mr Johnson is also reportedly planning a wide-ranging clear-out following the lockdown parties in order to sack staff who have been advising him at No10.

Following Mr Johnson’s rumoured booze ban, a drinks refrigerator seen being delivered to Downing Street last month may become obsolete.

And Tory chairman Oliver Dowden hinted at possible sackings yesterday, saying that the Prime Minister, who is self-isolating after a relative was caught with Covid, is deeply sorry for the staff get-togethers.

“I can assure you that the Prime Minister is both contrite and deeply apologetic for what happened,” he told the BBC.

“But, more importantly, he is determined to ensure that this does not happen and that the underlying culture in Downing Street is addressed.”

“There were flaws,” he continued.

We had the opportunity to do better.

“Much better.”

Many critics within his own party argue that, in order to promote economic growth, the PM should cut taxes and abandon costly “Net Zero” policies in the coming weeks.

Lord David Frost, a former minister who resigned from the government last month, has warned of a…

