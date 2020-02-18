Boris Johnson faces anger over flooding response

Desperate flooding victims today lashed out at Boris Johnson after Downing Street said the Prime Minister had no plans to visit areas worst affected by Storm Dennis.

Flood-hit families said the government was not doing enough to help them and took specific aim at Mr Johnson’s response to the crisis with the premier currently staying at a country residence in Kent.

Number 10 insisted this morning that the PM is receiving ‘updates’ at the Chevening estate near Sevenoaks but no Cobra emergency committee meeting has been scheduled.

Anger has been growing over the way the government has reacted despite new Environment Secretary George Eustice claiming ministers have a ‘firm grip’ on the situation.

He also risked fury as he argued ministers will ‘never be able to protect every single property’ from flooding.

Families in south Wales – an area particularly badly affected by the huge amounts of rain fall – said politicians needed to up their efforts.

Museum worker Robin Williams, 62, from Pontypridd said: ‘Where’s Boris? Where’s the help?’

Tracey Waites, 49, also of Pontypridd, added: ‘We haven’t seen anyone. There are no politicians down here helping. Where are they?

‘We haven’t seen anyone from the government or anyone from the council. We’ve heard nothing from anyone.’

Downing Street said this morning that flood defences were a devolved matter and as a result any problems in Wales should be directed at the Welsh government.

However, flood victims in England have also been urging Mr Johnson to do more.

Roy James, a cafe owner in Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, told Sky News: ‘We are a little frustrated because we think surely the government have had 13 years to talk about this which you would imagine would be plenty but seemingly not.

‘So we are hoping that this time Mr Johnson and his crew will come and do something, do something for us, help us.’

A Number 10 spokesman said Defra and other relevant agencies are ‘continuing to work on this’ and ‘the PM will receive regular updates’.

The government’s response to the deluge over the weekend has prompted fury from Labour with shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin claiming ministers would have moved quicker if the flooding was in the south east of England.

Ms Brabin told the BBC’s Westminster Hour programme: ‘It seems this government is all promises and no action. If this was in Surrey or the south, we would have had swifter action.

‘Why hasn’t the government called Cobra? This is an absolute emergency. We need to see people round the table.’

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP for the Rhondda constituency in south Wales, said it was ‘patently obvious’ that the government had not been doing enough.

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place after Storm Dennis battered the country as severe weather conditions saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours in places.

Major incidents were declared due to flooding in South Wales as well as in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, while a record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued by the Environment Agency (EA).

Mr Johnson spent the weekend at Chevening. The estate is formally the residence of the Foreign Secretary, but the PM’s residence Chequers is understood to be undergoing building work.

Mr Eustice today defended the government’s response as he also dismissed questions about why Mr Johnson had not responded personally to the flooding.

Asked why Mr Johnson had not followed the example of David Cameron who visited flooding victims when he was PM, Mr Eustice said: ‘I was there yesterday, I have been in Yorkshire, in fact the floods in Yorkshire are not as serious as had been expected because this water actually went further south than we originally expected.

‘We do have some concerns over the River Ouse and we are not out of the woods yet on that, we will have another couple of days to watch that.

‘The biggest problems at the moment are in the west country, in that catchment around the Severn.’

Told by Sky News that the question had been about Mr Johnson’s leadership and response to the flooding, Mr Eustice said: ‘When I was appointed by the Prime Minister one of the first things he mentioned was the floods. We discussed Storm Dennis as it was coming through.

‘I am leading on this. I am in the Cabinet. I was up there yesterday in Yorkshire, I have been in regular contact with officials on this and we had a conference call with all of the flood resilience forums on Friday and I am in regular contact with all ministerial colleagues.

‘The government has a firm grip on this and it is a very difficult situation. Widespread flood alerts but our flood defences are working as intended.’

Mr Eustice was told he was not answering the question and was asked why Mr Johnson had not moved to reassure flooding victims.

He replied: ‘I am out there reassuring people. I went up there yesterday on his behalf. He has been to these areas before, I am sure he will again.’

Asked if Mr Johnson had a visit planned, Mr Eustice said ‘I don’t manage the Prime Minister’s diary’.

He also said the government could not protect every home in the UK from flooding.

‘It is the case when you have these events you will never be able to protect every single property but the investments we have made mean that we are able to protect a significant number,’ he said.

The PM made flood-related visits to Matlock in Derbyshire and Fishlake, near Doncaster, during the general election campaign last November.

Britain has been battered by two storms over the last two weekends – with Storm Ciara bringing flooding to the North of England, and Storm Dennis causing severe flooding in South Wales.

Dennis lashed the country with 90mph winds over the weekend and drenched some places with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours.

The infrastructure watchdog said the government needs to go further than its commitment to invest £4 billion over the next five years.

Dame Kate Barker, of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: ‘This weekend’s flooding highlights the challenge the UK faces from severe weather, which will only get worse with climate change.

‘We must plan ahead to reduce the devastating effects of flooding on households, communities and our economy, but too often our approach feels like we’re playing catch-up with the weather.

‘Government has committed to invest £4 billion over the next five years, but needs to go further.

‘In our National Infrastructure Assessment in 2018, we recommended a national standard of resilience to flooding, to focus attention on delivering the long-term solutions required, including traditional flood defences, green infrastructure and better spatial planning.

‘We expect Government to take decisive action in its forthcoming National Infrastructure Strategy to mitigate the risks we face.’

The UK has now faced storms two weekends in a row. Army personnel were deployed over the weekend to assist people in parts of West Yorkshire which had already been badly hit by flooding during Storm Ciara.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday after the torrential downpours and high winds.

The government has activated the Bellwin scheme to provide financial assistance to storm-hit areas.