Boris Johnson, follow the rules or you’ll be booted out of office for good.

ANOTHER DAY, another damaging claim that the Prime Minister regards rules as something that only other people have to deal with.

Boris has been accused of breaking lockdown rules in order to enjoy a fancy dinner with Carrie, as we reveal today.

The Prime Minister has stated unequivocally that he will not resign as a result of the Christmas party scandal that has rocked his administration.

He declares that he still has many goals to accomplish.

However, if he is to achieve this goal, he must begin by being honest with ordinary voters.

He must regain control of his No. 10 operation and put an end to the government’s half-truth culture.

Even on Friday, a senior Tory attempted to claim that no alcohol was served at the now-famous Westminster knees-ups.

Isn’t that a stretch?

Unless he stops treating us like mugs, the PM’s credibility and tenure as Prime Minister are in jeopardy.

WHEN WILL SENIOR POLITICIANS TAKE A HARDER STANCE AGAINST THE SELFISH MILLIONS WHO REFUSE TO GET THEIR JOB DONE?

While Omicron poses a threat to the NHS, they occupy critically needed intensive care beds.

According to shocking statistics, 60% of 18 to 29-year-olds who require emergency care due to the bug are unvaccinated.

Nearly half of all Covid patients under the age of 60 who received emergency care in a hospital have never received a vaccination, let alone a booster.

These delusional individuals are depriving other seriously ill people of life-saving care.

Many people don’t seem to mind if they get the disease or pass it on.

But, if there is no appetite in Britain for mandatory vaccinations, it is past time for these skeptics to be inconvenienced even more and condemned from the top.

They aren’t taking advantage of their legal options.

They are denying others’ rights.

FOR YEARS, GOVERNMENTS have promised to deport more foreign criminals.

Too many people have escaped deportation by relying on faulty human rights laws.

It’s absurd that murderers, rapists, and paedophiles are permitted to remain simply because they claim to have a family here.

The safety of law-abiding citizens must unquestionably take precedence.

Words are fine, but it will be up to Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to persuade the judges.

All too often, their decisions mirror those of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

They’ve sneaked in a privacy law.

Why should we expect them to be any less slavish when it comes to foreign criminals?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We also pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For a limited time, you can get The Sun newspaper delivered for FREE by clicking here.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.