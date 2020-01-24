Boris Johnson gets Dilyn the dog to accept his award for Parliamentarian of the Year 

Boris Johnson was too busy to attend an awards ceremony, so he sent a thank you message from his dog Dilyn instead.

The Prime Minister was named Parliamentarian of the Year at the Spectator’s 2019 awards on Wednesday night.

But Mr Johnson, who used to edit the magazine, sent his apologies in a video message with help from his Jack Russell-cross.

Dilyn was filmed inside No 10 barking at the camera, with subtitles saying: ‘It is a great honour to accept this award on behalf of one of my staff. We LOVE the Spectator in this household.

‘We devour it from cover to cover. Quite literally.’

The dog was shown eating a copy of the Christmas issue of the magazine, which had a cartoon of Mr Johnson on the cover.

The Prime Minister then added: ‘Thanks to everyone at the Spectator for the award. I’m hugely grateful and honoured. The Spectator: top breeders recommend it!’

Other awards went to Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage for Disruptor of the Decade and Home Secretary Priti Patel for Comeback of the Year.

Former speaker John Bercow was Insurgent of the Year and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith was Minister of the Year.