Boris Johnson has apologized to the Queen for the Downing Street parties that took place the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Boris Johnson apologizes to the Queen for parties held on Downing Street the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

BORIS Johnson apologized to the Queen today for two parties that took place in Downing Street the night before Prince Philip’s socially distant funeral.

On April 16, 2021, advisers and civil servants are said to have drank alcohol inside No10 as a send-off to departing colleagues.

The next morning, a solemn Queen was photographed alone at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel as her 73-year-old husband was laid to rest in a Covid-secured funeral.

“It is deeply regrettable that this occurred during a period of national mourning,” the PM’s official spokesman said today, “and No10 has apologized to the Palace.”

Mr Johnson’s road map out of lockdown included strict restrictions at the time.

Indoor mixing was prohibited unless in a household or support bubble, and only groups of six could meet outside.

Sue Gray, a civil servant who is already investigating a list of alleged lockdown-busting bashes, is now looking into the two parties at No10.

She claims she hasn’t found enough evidence of criminality to call the cops.

Up to 30 people attended both events, according to the Telegraph, but Boris had already left for Chequers.

One party was for his former director of communications, James Slack, and the other was for one of the PM’s personal photographers.

No. 10 confirmed that a speech was delivered at the former, but refused to comment on the photographer’s farewell party.

“On this individual’s last day, he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both in the office for those who had to be there for work and on a screen for those working from home,” a spokesperson said.

“I wish to express my unequivocal apologies for the anger and hurt caused,” Mr Slack said today.

This incident should not have taken place at the time it did.

I apologize profusely and accept full responsibility.”

Boris apologized for attending a party at No10 in May 2020 on Wednesday.

Mr. Slack has been promoted to The Sun’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief.