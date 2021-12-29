Boris Johnson has been accused of stoking demand while failing to ensure Christmas supply.

Eight million more tests will be available by New Year’s Eve, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Boris Johnson has been accused of inflating demand for Covid tests while failing to ensure adequate supply during the Christmas period, despite shortages being reported.

Downing Street, I understand, does not accept the claim, and believes that demand for testing kits has reached unprecedented levels over the holiday season, as people want to avoid passing Omicron on to their families.

However, it comes just days after the Prime Minister issued a video message urging people to “take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.”

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said that those celebrating New Year’s Eve should “take a test.”

The lack of test deliveries was partly due to a reduced postal service over the holidays, according to health officials, who added that eight million more tests would be available before New Year’s Eve.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that nearly 900,000 test kits are being distributed per day, which is more than double the supply seen prior to December 18, but the chief executive of The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies has stated that this is insufficient and that deliveries have been “patchy,” leaving patients without test kits.

“Reduced postal schedules also impact delivery capacity over the Christmas period,” the UKHSA said.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, accused the government of “spectacular incompetence” for increasing demand for tests without ensuring adequate supply.

“The demand on testing capacity was entirely foreseeable,” he told me, “and their failure to plan for it entirely consistent with Boris Johnson’s lack of grip.”

Despite spending “several hours” on the Government website, Daniel Norris, 44, said he, his wife, and two sons – ages 10 and 12 – are all suffering from Covid-19 symptoms.

“I started feeling unwell on Boxing Day and tested positive on a lateral flow the following morning,” Mr Norris, a tradesman from Cambridgeshire, said.

“After spending several hours on the Government website attempting to schedule a drive-in test for myself and my family, I gave up and chose the posted option, which stated that the test would be scheduled the following day.”

