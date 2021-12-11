Boris Johnson has been charged with breaking THREE Covid lockdown rules during a late-night dinner date with his wife Carrie last year.

Despite the curfew imposing a 10pm closing, the pair were at a fashionable London restaurant until 10.25pm, according to a source.

At the time, the capital’s venues were subject to stringent regulations, including the requirement that diners wear masks when moving around in restaurants and a prohibition on different households mixing at tables.

But he’s also accused of trespassing on those barriers.

Last October 21, the PM and his wife went out to Darby’s restaurant, which is about a mile and a half from Downing Street.

In London, Covid cases were on a “sharp upward trajectory,” with rates doubling every ten days.

“Staff were taking extra precautions to make sure they were closed by 10 p.m.,” the source said.

By around 9.40 p.m., the bill was on the Prime Minister’s desk.

Boris, Carrie, and their security team, on the other hand, were still seated at 10 p.m.

“Some of the employees approached the security guards and said, ‘We need to clear the house.’

“The employees were jittery, and you could tell they were trying to be polite when they said it was time to close.”

“However, Boris was engrossed in his conversation and left the premises at 10.25 p.m. via the emergency exit.”

The Prime Minister is said to have arrived at the venue around 8.15 p.m., a quarter of an hour after his then-girlfriend Carrie.

He sat in a private dining area, accompanied by police protection officers.

Boris is said to have ordered the £23 Hereford beef and bone marrow pie after drinking a £12 Negroni cocktail, which is a mix of gin, Campari, and vermouth.

“At one point, Boris went out to circulate with other parties in the main dining room,” the source continued.

At times, he didn’t wear a mask and spoke with a couple of customers while standing at their table.

“Customers were complaining to the staff, causing them to be stressed.”

‘Why isn’t he wearing a mask?’ they wondered.

“The friends wandered over to speak to the PM and his wife,” the source added.

After about 15 minutes of standing at the table chatting, some of the employees became irritated.

They were attempting to say, “Can you sit down?” while escorting the others away because households should not be mixing tables.

“The general feeling is…

