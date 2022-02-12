Boris Johnson has been contacted by police in connection with the partygate scandal, as the Metropolitan Police Service investigates a series of allegations of lockdown-breach.

Boris Johnson has been contacted by police in relation to the partygate scandal, as the Metropolitan Police Service investigates a series of lockdown-breach claims.

BORIS Johnson has received a letter from cops regarding the partygate scandal, according to reports.

The PM is one of 50 Downing Street insiders who have received a questionnaire from the Met inquiring about alleged lockdown breaking parties.

Boris will “respond as required” to the Met’s letter, according to No 10.

The Prime Minister has categorically denied breaking any rules at the gatherings and is said to be seeking legal advice in order to mount a strong defense.

However, if he is found to have broken the lockdown laws, many Tory MPs have privately warned that he will be forced to resign in disgrace.

If Mr Johnson is fined, a confidence vote, which could result in his removal from No 10, is expected within days.

“We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police,” a No10 spokesman said in a statement released last night.

“He’ll respond in a timely manner.”

Police are investigating 12 alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall, with Mr Johnson allegedly attending six of them.

This includes the infamous “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when the first lockdown was in full swing.

The PM was said to have been “ambushed by cake” at a surprise birthday party hosted by Carrie Johnson for her husband in June 2020.

If Mr Johnson receives a police fine, which starts at £100 and increases if there are multiple violations, No10 has stated that it will inform the public.

Mr Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign as Prime Minister if he is found guilty of breaking the law.

His allies have vowed that he will stay in No10 and fight any attempts to force him out.

However, many Tory MPs are already furious with him over the disastrous partygate scandal.

If he is found to have broken the law, a deluge of letters demanding a no-confidence vote will be sent in, and he could be booted out of No 10 in a matter of days.

Sir John Major and Theresa May, both former Conservative Prime Ministers, have already stabbed Bojo in the back, accusing him of breaking the laws he enacted.