Boris Johnson has been warned by Lord Frost that unless he delivers a low-tax, free-market economy, he will lose the next election.

Boris Johnson must deliver a low-tax, free-market economy or risk losing the next election, according to Lord Frost.

Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has fired a warning shot at the Prime Minister, claiming that he must shift to a low-tax, free-market economy or risk losing the next election.

Mr Johnson must overhaul his policies and team of advisers if he is to secure another election win, according to the Tory peer, who was a key ally until his surprise resignation before Christmas.

Lord Frost used his newfound freedom to lay out where he believes the Tory leader needs to change if he is to stay in power, indicating that he is under pressure from his own party.

“I believe we need to be clearer about our destination and how we’re going to get there.”

“And I believe the Prime Minister should trust his instincts a little more,” he told the Mail On Sunday.

“The PM has a right, when he wants something to happen, for the levers that he pulls to actually produce something,” Lord Frost added, in a direct attack on the Downing Street team.

And he has a right to the best advice available to him.

“I believe that machinery changes are required, as well as the presence of different voices around him, to ensure that he receives the best possible advice.”

Lord Frost resigned as the UK’s lead Brexit negotiator at a time when the UK appeared to make significant concessions to Brussels over the role of EU judges in the Northern Ireland Protocol’s dispute arbitration.

However, the former diplomat has stated that his decision to resign was prompted by his growing concerns about new Covid rules and the government’s failure to capitalize on the ostensible benefits of Brexit.

“I believe we should concentrate on rebuilding the country and being proud of our history,” he said.

“We need to re-energize the economy, which requires free markets, open debate, and low taxes.”

People must take a look at this country and realize that something is changing.

You must determine the direction of travel.

“If we’re going to get out of here, we’ve got to get out of here.”

