Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint Channel patrols following the deaths of 27 people attempting to cross into the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson renewed a previous offer during a phone call with Emmanuel Macron after the tragedy, according to Immigration Compliance Minister Tom Pursglove.

After 27 people died trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy, Boris Johnson has renewed his call for France to agree to joint patrols along its Channel coast.

Officials in France had previously stated that 31 people had died, including five women and a young girl, but the death toll was later reduced.

The boat may have capsized after colliding with a container ship, according to unconfirmed local reports.

It’s the most serious incident of its kind in the Channel since the migrant crisis began.

During a phone call on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron agreed to “keep all options on the table” in their efforts to combat smuggling gangs.

Mr Johnson had renewed a previous offer to send UK police and Border Force officers to mount joint patrols with the French, according to Immigration Compliance Minister Tom Pursglove.

The goal is to prevent migrant boats from attempting the perilous journey through one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, but France has previously resisted due to concerns about national sovereignty.

Mr Pursglove told BBC Newsnight that the latest tragedy demonstrated the need for greater cooperation between countries to address the problem.

“This evening, the prime minister and President Macron had exactly that conversation.

“That’s something I’m very interested in seeing happen,” he stated.

“In the past, we have offered to host and assist with joint patrols.

That, I believe, could be extremely beneficial in addressing this problem.

I sincerely hope the French reconsider their offer.”

During the phone call, Mr Macron emphasized France’s and the UK’s “shared responsibility,” and told Mr Johnson that he did not expect the situation to be used for “political purposes,” according to the Élysée.

A joint search and rescue operation between French and UK authorities was called off late on Wednesday after a fishing boat spotted people in the sea off the coast of France.

Five women and a girl were among the dead, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

He went on to say that it was his boat that sank.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

After 27 people died attempting to cross the English Channel, Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint patrols.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Boris Johnson calls on France to agree to joint Channel patrols after 27 die while trying to cross to UK