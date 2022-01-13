Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to Lancashire because a family member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to Lancashire because a family member has tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May faces calls to resign over her attendance at a Downing Street garden party in May 2020, when the country was under lockdown for the first time.

The Prime Minister will “follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others,” according to a spokesman for No 10.

Mr Johnson is facing calls to resign after it was revealed that he attended a Downing Street garden party during the first lockdown in May 2020.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit a vaccine center in Burnley, where he would have faced questions from the media about his party’s position at Number 10.

Vaccinated contacts aren’t required to isolate themselves, but they are advised to take daily tests and “limit close contact with other people outside your household.”

In the aftermath of Mr Johnson’s handling of the crisis, the Conservatives have dropped to their lowest polling position against Labour since 2013.

The Prime Minister apologized yesterday in the Commons for attending the ‘bring-your-own-booze’ event, claiming he mistook it for a work event and was only there for 25 minutes.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives’ leader, joined other senior Conservatives in calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, plans to deliver the findings of her investigation into No 10 lockdown parties “as soon as possible” – but she may have to postpone if police conduct their own investigation.

Some Red Wall voters in Darlington, a former Labour stronghold, told the i yesterday that Mr Johnson is a “dithering idiot” who should resign.

