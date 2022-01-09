Boris Johnson has declared victory, but only a quarter of adults who are eligible for vaccination have received it.

According to the Prime Minister, every adult has been offered a booster shot, but 11 million people have declined.

Boris Johnson and the NHS have won the race to boost the UK economy by 2022.

“We’ve met our target, we’ve doubled the speed of the booster rollout,” Prime Minister David Cameron said on New Year’s Eve. Emily Lawson, the head of England’s Covid-19 vaccination program, who was recently made a Dame for her work, said: “Countless records have been broken in recent weeks as the biggest and most successful drive in health history accelerated the booster rollout and offered all adults the opportunity to book their top-up dose.”

Pushing daily vaccination numbers from an average of 400,000 to over a million on some days was a remarkable achievement, demonstrating the NHS’s power when fully mobilized for a single purpose.

With the exception of a few microstates and Chile, which used less effective Chinese-made vaccines for its initial rollout, Britain has increased its population more than any other country.

The combination of scientific advisers’ quick decisions, ministers’ ambitious targets, and NHS delivery was clearly a success.

However, the boosters program has fallen far short of its goal of achieving 100% coverage.

Around three-quarters of those who are eligible because they had a second dose at least three months ago have come forward for their third dose, which equates to just over half of the UK population – or 61% of adults.

That leaves nearly 11 million British adults who could have received a booster but did not.

One reason for this is that over 2.5 million people tested positive for Covid-19 in December; if they were not already boosted, they must now wait 28 days from the date of their test result to receive vaccination.

As a result, the rollout should continue well into January as those who were previously unable to obtain a booster get caught up.

But this explains nothing about why so many people are still without a boost.

According to detailed statistics for England, well under half of those aged 18 to 39 did not have one, despite the extra protection it provided.

