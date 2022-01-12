Boris Johnson has done enough to avoid a direct challenge to his leadership, but the danger is far from over.

Boris Johnson has done enough to avert a direct challenge to his leadership, but the danger is far from over.

Only the most hostile members of Parliament are openly opposing the Prime Minister at the moment, while others are waiting for Sue Gray’s decision.

Boris Johnson has a bleak political future.

His statement to the House of Commons, in which he claimed he only went to a lockdown party because it appeared to be a “work event,” will not end the scandal.

However, it appears to be enough to placate Conservative MPs – at least for the time being.

Backbenchers flocked to the House of Commons chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions, cheering him on as he walked in, but were stunned into silence as Opposition MPs read heartbreaking accounts of families forced to live in isolation while No 10 staff sat in the sun.

Mr Johnson was grilled by more than a dozen Tory MPs on a range of topics, including washing machines, the Rutland dinosaur, the TV license fee, and – much to the opposition’s chagrin – job centers.

For a few disgruntled Conservatives, the Prime Minister’s admission that he did attend the drinks was the final straw.

The usual suspects, who have long opposed Mr Johnson, have come out of the woodwork and demanded his resignation.

Those who have control over their leader’s fate are holding their breath.

They are the seasoned former ministers and up-and-comers who, while publicly supportive, are growing concerned that the Prime Minister is doing more harm than good to the Conservatives.

They are concerned about Downing Street rule-breaking, but they are willing to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt – at least until Sue Gray’s detailed report on what happened is completed.

Sir Graham Brady is the only one who knows how many letters requesting a vote of no confidence he has in his inbox.

The number could be as high as two dozen, but it could also be as low as four or five, according to uninformed Westminster gossip.

If Ms. Gray rules against the Prime Minister later that month, Sir Graham will undoubtedly be inundated.

