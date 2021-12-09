Who are Boris Johnson’s other children now that his wife Carrie has given birth to a baby girl?

The Prime Minister has announced the birth of his second child with his wife, Carrie, whom he married in May.

Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed a “healthy baby girl” into their family.

On Thursday morning, she was born in a London hospital.

“Both the mother and the daughter are in excellent health.

A spokesperson for the couple said, “The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

This is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s second child with Carrie, whom he married in May.

She described the child as a “rainbow baby” when she announced her pregnancy, which came after a miscarriage at the start of the year.

Parents who are expecting a child after losing a baby to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death are referred to as having a “rainbow baby.”

This has been a nagging question for the Prime Minister for some time.

He is known to have at least seven children from three different women as of the birth of this baby girl.

Wilfred, his first child with Carrie, was born in April 2020, a month after Mr Johnson was admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

Wilfred was given the middle name Nicholas by his parents as a tribute to two NHS doctors who helped him overcome the virus, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart.

With his second wife Marina Wheeler, a 56-year-old QC and author whom he married in 1993 and left for Carrie in 2019, the Prime Minister has four children.

Their eldest child is Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler, 28.

She is a broadcaster and a writer.

She posed for Tatler magazine earlier this year to promote post-lockdown body positivity.

Milo Arthur Johnson, their eldest son, is 26 years old.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2014 from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, and he speaks Arabic, Russian, and French.

He attended Westminster School, which charges £27,174 per year in tuition.

Cassie Peaches Johnson is a writer as well.

She used to go to Highgate School in north London, which costs £18,000 per year.

Theodore Apollo Johnson is Mr. Johnson and Ms. Wheeler’s youngest child.

Cambridge University was where the 22-year-old studied.

Stephanie Macintyre, the Prime Minister’s fifth child, is an artist.

