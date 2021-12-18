Boris Johnson has six months to turn things around after angry Conservatives were ‘disgusted’ by ‘elite f***ers’ Christmas parties.

Angry Conservatives are giving Boris Johnson six months to turn things around after being ‘disgusted’ by ‘elite f***ers’ Christmas parties.

The local elections in May, according to a senior backbencher, will be the test for the party to show it is back on track.

It was the week when the government dramatically – and disastrously – deviated from the script.

Faced with a massive backbench revolt, a record number of Covid-19 cases, and a tough by-election challenge, Boris Johnson and his ministers needed to maintain message discipline more than ever before.

They failed, and Conservative grandees warned that he only has six months to turn things around after the Lib Dems won a 34% swing against the Tories in a true blue, leave-voting seat.

“Even his most ardent supporters have turned against him,” a senior Tory backbencher told me.

The Prime Minister and his allies have failed miserably at critical junctures this week, resulting in confusion and chaos rather than certainty and control.

With skeptics plotting a revolt against Covid’s “Plan B” rules, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tried to persuade them on Monday by repeating a figure given to him by scientific advisers: that the number of Omicron infections had reached 200,000 per day.

When MPs and journalists inquired about the source of this figure, which was many times higher than the declared figure, neither Mr Javid’s team nor the UK Health Security Agency could explain how it was calculated.

As a result, it was portrayed as a case of sloppy scaremongering rather than a thorough investigation – despite the fact that the subsequent increase in case numbers suggests it was mostly correct.

If the Health Secretary had made his point the day before the vote, he might have had a better chance of persuading colleagues to support the Government’s emergency measures.

The next day, when speaking to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, the Prime Minister meant to reassure MPs that any further Covid restrictions would be put to a vote, but he failed to do so, forcing aides to frantically phone around journalists briefing them on what Mr Johnson was supposed to say.

The mixed messages persisted.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Angry Tories ‘disgusted’ by ‘elite f***ers’ Christmas parties give Boris Johnson six months to turn it round