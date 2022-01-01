Boris Johnson has urged the government to take advantage of the benefits of Brexit by eliminating VAT on heating bills.

Boris Johnson has urged the government to take advantage of the benefits of Brexit by eliminating VAT on energy bills.

BORIS Johnson is being urged today to take advantage of the benefits of Brexit by removing VAT from heating bills, as promised.

The prime minister has been reminded of the THREE times he promised that leaving the EU would lower gas and electricity prices.

As the country marks a year since it was finally free of the bloc, he is under renewed pressure to protect families from crippling energy prices.

Today, Labour confronts Mr Johnson with his own words, promising lower prices once the EU’s diktats are removed.

Mr Johnson wrote in The Sun during the referendum campaign that “fuel bills will be lower for everyone” because the 5% VAT rate might be eliminated.

In a BBC interview, he reiterated his pledge, touting the benefits of Brexit, including “cutting VAT on the cost of fuel for elderly people, which is a huge burden.”

And, as he tried to ram his Brexit deal through a deadlocked Parliament in October 2019, he promised that leaving would give him the power to set VAT as he saw fit.

The Sun is calling for VAT to be removed from energy bills, claiming that families are facing a £1,200 financial hit as a result of rising energy costs, taxes, and inflation.

“Boris Johnson promised not once, but three times during and after the Brexit referendum campaign to cut VAT on household energy bills,” said Shadow Treasury Secretary Pat McFadden.

“It’s been a year since the Brexit deal was signed, and Johnson and his government are still refusing to implement this immediate change that would help households cope with skyrocketing energy bills, rising costs, and tax hikes.”

“We understand that people are under pressure, which is why we are keeping our Energy Price Cap in place while also supporting vulnerable and low-income households through initiatives like the £500 million Household Support Fund, Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payments, and Cold Weather Payments,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

“Domestic fuels like gas and electricity are already subject to a reduced VAT rate of 5%.”