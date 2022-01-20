Boris Johnson has warned Russia that invading Ukraine would be a “world disaster.”

Boris Johnson has warned Moscow that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “world disaster.”

As Putin sends more troops towards the Ukrainian border, the Prime Minister speaks ahead of a crucial meeting between the US Secretary of State and Russia’s foreign minister.

As Western allies stepped up efforts to de-escalate Russian aggression against its neighbor, Boris Johnson warned Moscow that invading Ukraine would be a “disaster for the world.”

The UK met with its “quad” partners – the US, Germany, and France – in Berlin yesterday ahead of a crucial meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

The two are meeting in Geneva amid growing fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine after moving troops through Belarus to within 25 miles of the Ukrainian border.

Earlier in the day, the White House was forced to clarify a damaging remark made by Joe Biden on Wednesday evening, when the US President appeared to suggest that if Moscow launched a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, there would be no immediate response.

Mr Johnson was adamant that any attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine would be detrimental to both Russia and the West, in an attempt to limit the damage.

“Be in no doubt that any kind of Russian incursion into Ukraine, on any scale, would be a disaster, not just for Ukraine, but for Russia,” said UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

“It would be disastrous for the world, and the United Kingdom stands firmly behind Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.”

This week, ministers issued a dire warning that any Russian invasion could result in tens of thousands of deaths.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will use a speech in Australia later today to warn that “global aggressors” like Russia and China have become “emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War.”

Ms Truss is in Australia as part of efforts to strengthen security ties with the country following the signing of a new trade agreement last year, as well as to expand the UK’s ties with other Indo-Pacific countries.

She will use the speech to urge President Putin to “desist and withdraw from Ukraine before committing a major strategic error.”

Any invasion of Ukraine will “only end in disaster.”

