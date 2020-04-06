Boris Johnson Hospitalised for Coronavirus Treatment

The celebrity coronavirus case known as the UK prime minister has seen his health worsen, with a government spokesperson revealing that Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening due to concerns over his “persistent symptoms.”

He’s still in charge of the country at the moment, though, so that must mean he’s currently awake and engaging in extremely awkward small talk with health workers. Housing secretary Robert Jenrick made the announcement of Johnson’s hospitalisation, revealing that underling Dominic Raab is taking over today’s coronavirus cabinet duties.

Jenrick says Johnson was admitted for “tests” of some sort and is expected to stay boss and be back soon, adding: “…he remains in charge of the government; he will be updated regularly in hospital, as he has been as he’s self-isolating.” [BBC]