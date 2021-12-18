Boris Johnson, in the great tradition of populist leaders, is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction.

There are clear reasons why the world has been swept by a virus-like outbreak of political untruthfulness.

Boris Johnson expressed keen interest in Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, despite the fact that he had lied about almost everything.

“He was enthralled by it,” a source close to Johnson at the time told me.

“He kept wondering how Trump had gotten away with it.”

Johnson didn’t need any training in deception because he’d been doing it all his life, but he was impressed by Trump’s ability to sell lies.

“He has mastered the use of error, omission, exaggeration, diminution, equivocation, and flat denial,” Rory Stewart, a minister at the Foreign Office when Johnson was foreign secretary, wrote last year.

“He’s a master of caustics, circumlocution, false equivalence, and false analogy.”

He’s equally adept at the ironic remark, the fib, and the grand lie; the weasel word and the half-truth; the hyperbolic lie, the obvious lie, and the bullshit lie – which could be true inadvertently.”

The disastrous Conservative defeat in the North Shropshire by-election has Johnson’s critics rejoicing.

Johnson’s premiership appears to be on the verge of expiring in the coming months.

Johnson’s possible departure raises the question of how much he was the symptom or the cause of a distinct period in British history in which false slogans swamped the truth more than ever before.

Many blame Johnson’s personal depravity, which they attribute to his rule-breaking sense of entitlement instilled in him at Eton and the Bullingdon Club.

This argument is convincing for a short time until one considers that British politics has never been particularly truthful.

Dr. John Arbuthnot wrote his satirical Treatise on the Art of Political Lying three centuries ago, and it is full of wise and cynical advice that is still relevant today.

Johnson’s flaws are replicated in leaders all over the world, even if they never went to Eton or heard of the Bullingdon Club.

Populist nationalist leaders have become well-known in countries ranging from Turkey to Brazil and the United States to India.

